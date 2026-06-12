Future starts now for South Whidbey’s top seniors

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They’ve led student government, starred in athletics, excelled in advanced classes and now South Whidbey High School’s top seniors are setting their sights on what comes after graduation.

Eight of the school’s top-ten seniors in terms of grade point average spoke to The Recordabout what lies ahead after commencement on June 6.

Dorothy Bolstad-Schorn

Between her commitment to learning Spanish, her success in English classes and passing her bi-literacy test, Dorothy Bolstad-Schorn is eager to learn more about the world around her.

Humanities were her favorite subject during high school, and Bolstad-Schorn plans to attend the honors college at Western Washington University. She is considering studying anthropology.

Collier Honold

Collier Honold could not be stopped on and off the field and court, taking three AP classes and one honors class, and excelling as a varsity athlete in both baseball and tennis during high school.

At Skagit Valley College — and then as a transfer student at a university of his choosing — Honold plans to study kinesiology and exercise science in the hopes of becoming a physical therapist.

Callahan Dobmeier

This year’s valedictorian, Callahan Dobmeier’s academic accomplishment speaks for itself. She also served as a student representative to the school board, president of the National Honor Society and executive ASB vice president.

Dobmeier is off to the University of Washington, where she plans to study English and Spanish.

Elsa Layman

Elsa Layman made the most of her time in high school. As an athlete, she played soccer, ran track and wrestled. She also participated in band, and became a math Olympiad. No surprise, math is her favorite subject.

A degree in biochemistry awaits Layman at Montana State University.

Jack Hempel

Making it to the homecoming court and being nominated to speak at graduation are two of Jack Hempel’s biggest high school accomplishments, which speak to his character as a student. He is well-rounded, also participating in soccer, golf, track and swimming.

Hempel is headed to Florida, to attend Eckerd College.

Irene Stewart

Irene Stewart entered high school with a goal to grow as a person, and that is exactly what happened Individuation, propelled by academics, athletics, music and community service, is Stewart’s biggest high school accomplishment.

Stewart aims to major in public health at San Diego State University which will lay the foundation for her future as a reproductive endocrinologist.

Tevrin Murray

Taking advanced classes as a Running Start student at the Ocean Research College Academy in Everett means that, impressively, Tevrin Murray received a diploma and an associates degree this month.

Now, Murray is off to Western Washington University to major in marine and coastal science.

Kalku Alexander

Getting involved in the community and stepping into multiple leadership roles served Kalku Alexander well during her high school career, and she is particularly proud of these feats. Alexander participated in several sports, clubs and more.

At Penn State, University Park, Alexander plans to study food science

Kasen Parsell and Lyla Hutson could not be reached for this story, but The Record wishes them all the best.