Island Roots completes its first housing project

Photo by David Welton. Island Roots Housing held a ribbon cutting event in Langley over the weekend. A crowd of residents and officials attended the celebration.

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Photo by David Welton. Generations Place includes 14 two- and three-bedroom apartments. The homes are intended for working families, including educators, construction workers, retail employees and social service providers.

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By KATE POSS

Special to The Record

After years of planning, fundraising and construction, Island Roots Housing celebrated the completion of Generations Place on June 8, marking a major milestone for the South Whidbey nonprofit and its efforts to address the region’s shortage of affordable housing.

About 100 people gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including local leaders, donors, volunteers and project partners who helped bring the development to fruition.

The project includes 14 two- and three-bedroom apartments for households earning up to 60% and 80% of area median income. The homes are intended for working families, including educators, construction workers, retail employees and social service providers.

Family-sized housing for workers represents a growing need, but one that is not usually funded with federal dollars, Island Roots Housing Board President Chris Hurley said.

“When you consider more than 10% of local families in the South Whidbey School District area do not have stable housing, and more than 50% of renters are cost-burdened, that’s a place to start,” Hurley said. “You strengthen a community by creating housing for all members of that community.”

“For Island Roots Housing, this ribbon-cutting marks more than a construction milestone,” Managing Director Rose Hughes said in a press release. “It marks the moment Generations Place begins fulfilling the purpose it was built for — welcoming people home.”

Generations Place is the first project completed by Island Roots Housing.

“It took a literal village to make Generations Place a reality,” Hurley said at the event. “This is our first project and we needed a lot of help and we got it. Dreamers, schemers and doers — that’s our brand. We needed a lot of friends and partners to build Generations Place.”

Breaking ground last autumn, Generations Place is coming in on budget and on time despite a delayed start. More than 500 local individual donors, businesses and foundations funded about 37% of the project’s nearly $8 million cost.

The remaining funding came from public sources, including Island County, the Tri-County HUD HOME Consortium, the state Department of Commerce and funding secured by 10th District legislators, according to Island Roots Housing.

“It takes vision and a very practical understanding of what’s happening to have a true impact,” Hughes said. “This extends to our contractors. We will miss them. We are a team. All have acted as if we are building our own homes. I never imagined it would be so collaborative on every level: funding, community support, design, construction. This gives me hope for the world.”

The project was designed by Seattle-based Environmental Works Community Design Center and built by GenCap Construction Corp. of Kirkland.

Generations Place was designed with long-term stewardship and resident well-being in mind, according to a press release.

“Features include energy-efficient heat pumps, low-flow plumbing, solar energy offsets, heat recovery ventilation systems that support indoor air quality, durable long-life materials and thoughtful water conservation measures,” the press release states.

A “Nan Days” work party took place June 5 to spruce up the property before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The effort honors Nancy Nordhoff, a longtime South Whidbey philanthropist who died in January. Her support benefited more than 35 nonprofits, including Island Roots Housing.

“Nan Days” continue Nordhoff’s legacy through quarterly volunteer work parties benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

Community involvement is also reflected in the artwork incorporated throughout the development.

Melissa Koch served as Generations Place’s art project manager. An architect and artist whose work appears throughout Langley and beyond, she worked with Environmental Works on design elements and helped identify local artists for the project.

“I helped them identify local Whidbey Island artists to select — Sara Owens and Jonathan Stich,” Koch said. “They were both commissioned by Island Roots Housing to design the arbors and fencing. I designed privacy screens with nature themes located along the alley that will be installed later.”

On June 8, Owens affixed the Generations Place nameplate atop her metal sculpture framing the complex’s Second Street entrance.

Koch is also creating the “Generations Community Tree,” an installation featuring approximately 250 metal leaves and winding vines recognizing project contributors.

Island Roots Housing began as the Goosefoot Housing Group in 2022, when volunteers came together to address the shortage of affordable homes for working people on Whidbey Island. The following year, Island Roots Housing became an independent nonprofit organization.

“It became clear that meaningful progress required a dedicated organization focused solely on affordable housing,” the organization’s website states. “Goosefoot remains a close partner and fiscal sponsor, supporting our shared vision.”

Move-in is expected by August.

Generations Place apartments are available to households with at least two people for two-bedroom units and at least three people for three-bedroom units. Applicant screening and ongoing property management will be handled by Bellevue-based Ad-West Realty Services, which manages several affordable housing properties on Whidbey Island.

Hughes said she hopes the application process will open soon.

Getting final approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took time, she said, but Island Roots expects applications to be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Island Roots Housing is already looking ahead.

“A supporter of Island Roots enabled us to acquire the duplex next door,” Hurley said. “This adds a 15th unit to Generations Place, a leasing office, and the ability to open up that backyard for open space for Generations Place kids to play in, as well as the playground across the street.”

Island Roots now owns five properties, including two donated properties and a recently acquired site in Coupeville. Town officials have approached the organization about helping address Central Whidbey’s housing needs, and a significant property was secured in May for future development.

To learn more, visit islandrootshousing.org.