Letter: Sheriff’s Office should have high morals

Editor,

Think before you vote for the next sheriff.

A few years ago, I published a letter recalling my experience with the Island County Sheriff’s Office and neighborhood crime, specifically thefts in my community. I contacted ICSO to report the crime. I was responded to by a deputy who said I needed to tally up all the missing items and come up with a valuation (such as $1,000.) Once submitted, ICSO would write in their report that an increased value ($5,000) was reported stolen.

I’m sorry, what? This appears to be blatant insurance fraud at the hands of ICSO. I can’t believe Sheriff Rick Felici would condone this behavior and allow it to happen. This would jeopardize citizens’ insurance coverage, at a minimum.

It’s time for a new sheriff. One with higher ethics and morals than someone who allegedly encourages law abiding citizens to break the law through fraudulent means.

Jack Brown

Langley