William David “Bill” Aley: October, 1, 1943 – May, 20, 2026

Published June 21, 2026

William David “Bill” Aley, 82, of Freeland, Washington, passed away on May 20, 2026, at home of natural causes.

Bill was born on October 1, 1943. He was the son of Ethel Dyer and Robert Aley, who was killed in World War II and awarded the Purple Heart. He was raised as Bill Hansard by his stepfather, Wayman Ray Hansard.

Bill graduated from Evergreen High School in Seattle.

He enlisted in the United States Navy on January 16, 1963, and served during Vietnam before being honorably discharged on November 10, 1969. His service included hundreds of wartime missions, and he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and several other Air Medals.

Bill built a reputation as a highly skilled welder and fabricator, known to many in the Ballard area as “Bill the Welder.” In the early 1970s, he was at the forefront of aluminum welding, building many top houses for fishing boats and processing lines for factory ships.

In 1992, Bill purchased a local septic pumping company and renamed it South Island Pumping. The business continues today under his son Bob’s ownership. Bill loved people and continued working in the field, driving a truck and visiting with customers well into his 70s. Many customers will remember him for his colorful personality and conversation.

Bill never sat still. Over the years, in addition to his “normal” jobs, he raised pigs (at one point as many as 200 head), delivered the local newspaper, and cut firewood for others. Even after losing both of his legs eight years ago, he remained active—out visiting, telling stories, and staying connected to people.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, farming, gardening, golfing with his wife Sue, and shotgun shooting. He was also deeply involved in 4H when Kari and Kristen were younger and coached middle school basketball.

Bill was known for his colorful language, quick wit, and storytelling—whether the stories were entirely true or not. He often spoke his mind and lived life on his own terms.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Susan D. Aley, whom he married on March 30, 1966, and who passed away on January 1, 2020; his parents; and his brother Bert.

He is survived by his children Chris (Sunday) of Tacoma, and his children Adam, Erin (Pedro) & Quinn; Bob of Langley; Kari (Eamonn) Roche of Langley and their son John; and Kristen Aley of Snohomish and her son Ryelan Quade of Langley, as well as his sister Lyn (Jim) Zuvela of Suquamish.

A memorial service will be held on June 27 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Holmes Harbor Rod & Gun Club in Langley, Washington. Bill’s ashes will be buried alongside his wife at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local 4H programs supporting shooting sports or livestock.