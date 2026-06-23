Letter: Fireworks are a privilege, not a right

Editor,

As we approach our country’s 250th anniversary, it’s important to address a common misconception: fireworks are not a legal right. They are a regulated privilege, and Washington law gives counties full authority to regulate fireworks.

There is no constitutional or statutory “right” to use fireworks. They are not protected speech, not protected property, and not comparable to any constitutionally recognized liberty. Under state law, fireworks are classified as explosive materials, and their use is allowed only under conditions set by the government. In fact, Washington law (RCW 70.77.395) gives counties clear authority to adopt ordinances that are more restrictive than state fireworks law – including prohibiting the sale or discharge of consumer fireworks”. Local leaders have both the power and the responsibility to act when conditions demand it.

And conditions now demand it. According to the National Safety Council, fireworks start more than 31,000 fires every year in the United States and send thousands of people – many of them children – to emergency rooms. The National Fire Protection Association reports that sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees and cause nearly a third of fireworks injuries to children under five. Although fireworks are a cherished tradition, these are not harmless holiday novelties, they are high-temperature ignition sources used during the driest part of our summer.

For Camano and Whidbey, where ingress and egress is limited, consumer fireworks are an unmitigated risk. A single spark landing in dry grass can overwhelm our largely volunteer fire crews before they even arrive, making it difficult, if not impossible, for evacuation and containment. Public, professionally managed fireworks – or better yet, laser and drone shows offer a safe, festive alternative.

Island County lawmakers have both legal authority and moral obligation to protect its residents. Fireworks are a privilege, not a right, and when a privilege threatens community health and safety, it is reasonable and responsible, and expected, to be restricted. Commissioner Bacon is taking this responsibility seriously. First, by getting mortars banned and now sponsoring an advisory vote on the November ballot where citizens of Island County can make their voices heard. We are grateful for her leadership and our opportunity to tell the Commissioners that the sales and use of consumer fireworks are a risk we cannot take.

Lee McGuire

Safe and Humane Fireworks