Conservation District seeks candidate

Photo from the Whidbey Island Conservation District’s Instagram page. The Whidbey Island Conservation District’s mission is to lead local, voluntary conservation efforts across Whidbey to build a more sustainable ecosystem.

The Whidbey Island Conservation District is seeking board candidates for its mid-term elected position.

The district’s mission is to lead local, voluntary conservation efforts across Whidbey to build a more sustainable ecosystem. Through community events, the team works to be stewards of Whidbey’s soil, water and habitats. It also offers free educational and financial resources.

The selected candidate’s term will run until May 2027. The district is governed by its board of supervisors. It works best with board supervisors who are “passionate about and involved in natural resource conservation,” according to a statement online.

To receive a candidate information application form, email michelle@whidbeycd.org.

Applications must be submitted via mail to the Widbey Island Conservation District, PO Box 490, Coupeville, WA 98239, or emailed by 4 p.m. on July 29.