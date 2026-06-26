Scholarship brings future into focus

Photo provided. A $1,500 scholarship itself arrives at a pivotal moment in Aysah Bosch’s academic planning, easing her concerns about long-term educational costs and reinforcing a sense of support from her community.

A college pathway in vision care has already sharpened into view for an Oak Harbor High School senior whose academic drive and community involvement earned her a $1,500 scholarship.

The honor comes through Cascadia Eye, an accredited eye care organization serving Western Washington. Its 24th annual “Excellence in Education” scholarship initiative awarded $1,500 scholarships to three high school seniors demonstrating strong academics, broad extracurricular engagement and service to their communities, according to a press release from the organization.

This year’s recipients include three students across multiple counties, with Oak Harbor’s Alysah Bosch among those selected.

Bosch’s academic direction is already mapped out. She will be attending Edmonds College to complete her associate’s degree and then plans to transfer to Washington State University to complete her bachelor’s, she told the News-Times. Her academic focus will center on biology with a focus on pre-optometry. Bosch’s college interest is tied closely to her preparation for advanced training in eye care, but it also stems from something closer to her heart.

“I chose this field because of my younger sister who has worn glasses since she was very little,” she said.

Bosch noticed the warm way nurses and doctors attended to Bosch’s sister at each appointment she sat in.

“I realized that I wanted to do the same thing and one day help others see the same light in the world, literally and figuratively, that my sister’s doctor does,” she said.

Beyond academics, Bosch’s drive is influenced deeply by her father.

“I frequently find myself in awe of how much he works and provides for our family. I have five younger siblings, so he works a lot, but he still never fails to be a good person and a great Dad,” she said. “I just want to make him proud.”

Bosch’s high school experience has been shaped by leadership roles and peer mentorship rather than athletics or traditional club involvement. Through classroom leadership and student mentoring, she helped create a welcoming environment at her school. Being part of Link Crew club also fueled her passion for helping others feel less alone.

The scholarship itself arrives at a pivotal moment in Bosch’s academic planning, easing her concerns about long-term educational costs and reinforcing a sense of support from her community.

“This scholarship is a blessing in which I can use to work towards my goals. I remember starting senior year and having so much worry about how I was going to afford school, especially eight years of it,” she said. “It will be a nice reminder when I am feeling overwhelmed in my future endeavors that there are always people supporting me and that I should keep going, so one day I can pay it forward to those who need small but significant blessings too.”

As Cascadia Eye continues its scholarship program, the organization emphasized in its release that recipients like Bosch reflect the values it aims to encourage.