Neighbors helping neighbors avoid scams | Column

This column is usually about interesting people who live on Whidbey, but today this particular column is meant to serve as a community outreach about scams, an invasive blight that seems to be affecting more and more people every day. If the following information prevents just one person from losing money, it will serve its purpose.

If someone ever tried to sell you the Brooklyn Bridge years ago, you know that scams have been around for many years. Today you might hear about a new and different one every day. Recently, Marcia Fakkema and Breana Molitor of Whidbey Island Bank, a branch of Heritage Bank, gave an enlightening presentation on the subject. The information they presented was wide-ranging and thorough. We hope this column will serve as an introduction to a better understanding of the subject.

Looking back, the first personal contact my late husband and I had with the subject of scams was when a member of our family called to share his good news. He was calling to let us know that he might soon be moving to Europe because he was in a romantic telephone and email relationship with a world-renowned sports figure from France. But the more we heard, the more it did not ring true. There was a 30-year age difference between our relative and his paramour, and he had never expressed any interest in that particular sport. When it was suggested that it might be a scam, our relative was adamant that it was real. Only with the intervention of other family members was the scam broken, but our relative still resents our interference.

Today, few people have not been touched by scams. And, as was the case with our relative, not everyone is willing to accept the fact that they are being scammed. At present, I know people who admit to being scammed out of thousands of dollars in spite of warnings from friends and relatives. Others simply deny it.

But while every age bracket is exposed to scams, the age category that seems to be affected the most is senior citizens. It is estimated that people over 60 have lost seven to eight billion dollars to scams in the last year or so. This may not be surprising considering how many different scams are out there. According to information distributed by Heritage Bank, the following are some of the most prevalent scams today:

Advance Fee Scams — You pay money up front in anticipation of receiving something of greater value, such as a loan, investment, gift, lottery, sweepstakes or inheritance.

Overpayment Scams — You are selling something or are promised a refund.

Refund Scams — You are contacted by someone offering you a refund. The person overpays you and asks you to send the extra money back in cash, by wire transfer, ACH or a person-to-person payment app.

Gift Card Scams — Someone asks you to buy gift cards to pay a bill, tax or fee. Gift cards should only be used to buy gifts.

Family Emergency Scams — You receive an urgent message or call from someone claiming to be a family member who needs money for an emergency or bail. (My friends and I have received several of these!)

Tech Support Scams — An email, phone call or pop-up message claims your computer has been compromised or infected with a virus and asks you to give the caller remote access to your computer or accounts.

Hacker Scams — Someone claims hackers are trying to steal your identity or money and says they can safeguard it if you pay them. They may ask you to log in to your online banking or transfer funds.

Imposter Scams — You receive a call from someone pretending to be a bank investigator or a representative of the IRS, Social Security Administration, FBI or a computer security company who tells you to send money.

Cash Fraud Scams — Someone asks you to mail or ship cash for any reason.

Money Mule Scams — Someone asks you to receive money and send it to someone else, or asks you to deposit cash or a check on another person’s behalf.

Dating Scams — You develop a romantic relationship online or by phone with someone who lives far away. They promise to marry you, then repeatedly ask you to send money. Whenever they promise to meet you or send you a gift, something always prevents them from doing so. (These scams seem especially geared toward lonely people looking for a romantic partner or simply a little attention. Several friends have fallen victim to this type of scam and have lost a great deal of money.)

Phishing — You receive an email asking you to verify your bank account or debit card number, click on a link or call a phone number.

As you can see, there are many types of scams, but they all have one purpose: to take your money. Scams can start with a phone call, a text message, an email or a computer pop-up. Just know that your bank already has your information and will never call to ask for it. If you ever have a question about any of the above, call your bank before giving out any personal information over the phone or online.

Remember that scammers will use every type of ruse to obtain your personal information. They will:

Pretend to be a trusted professional or person of authority from a bank or company.

Pretend to be a government official.

Pretend to be a family member.

Tell you there is a problem that must be fixed.

Falsely accuse you of a crime or debt.

Say you owe money, have overpaid or need to “protect your money.”

Create a sense of urgency, stressing that you must send money immediately.

Coach you not to tell your bank.

Please note: Victims of elder fraud can call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11 for assistance with reporting fraud.

Just in case you receive a scam call, here are some things NOT to do:

Never let a stranger into your bank account to give you a refund or reverse a payment.

Never share personal information, account numbers, card numbers, PINs or verification codes with a stranger.

Don’t send money to refund an overpayment.

Never send money to a stranger.

If you think it’s a scam, HANG UP!

Call or visit your bank to report it.

File a police report.

Report the scam online at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or call TTY 1-866-653-4261.

But if you do find yourself the victim of a scam or identity theft, here are some steps to take immediately:

Contact one of the three major credit bureaus:

Experian: experian.com/help or 888-397-3742

TransUnion: transunion.com/credit-help or 888-909-8872

Equifax: equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services or 800-685-1111

Request a free copy of your credit report from www.annualcreditreport.com and dispute any fraudulent items.

Contact ChexSystems at www.chexsystems.com or call 800-513-7125 to determine whether any new accounts have been opened in your name.

If so, place a fraud alert or freeze on your credit.

It is always important to retain your records and protect your accounts. And always remember that your first line of defense is to call your personal bank. Bank employees are there to help if you have questions about scams or suspicious activity involving your accounts.

There is much more information available online about scams, but if this column is of any assistance, you may want to keep a copy by your computer or telephone for future reference — just in case you receive a scam call.

A sincere thank you to Marcia Fakkema and Breana Molitor, as well as to Whidbey Island Bank and Heritage Bank, for helping to spread the word about scams. This is just another example that shows that on Whidbey Island, good neighbors help their neighbors!

Helen Bates, an Oak Harbor resident, is a writer of poetry, historical and general interest articles, a three-act play and restaurant reviews.