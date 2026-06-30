Party endorsement dispute sparks South Whidbey debate

(Photo by David Welton) Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser, a candidate for sheriff, was supportive of the Pride parade.

A Langley council member, acting in his role as an Island County Democratic precinct committee officer, urged the party not to endorse sheriff candidate Tavier Wasser in an email that has stirred debate on South Whidbey.

Craig Cyr sent the email to fellow precinct committee officers as the party’s endorsement committee is interviewing candidates. In the email, he questioned whether Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser is a bona fide Democrat. Wasser is challenging Sheriff Rick Felici, a former Republican candidate who is running as an Independent in this year’s election.

Wasser responded with a statement saying his values align with the Democratic Party and that he has never endorsed “MAGA ideology.”

Cyr’s email circulated widely on South Whidbey and was discussed on social media, with at least one prominent Democrat calling it a “smear campaign.” Separately, Indivisible Whidbey, a progressive organization, voted over the weekend to endorse Felici over Wasser. It is unclear whether Cyr’s email influenced that decision.

In his letter, Cyr pointed out that Wasser described himself as a “constitutional sheriff” while speaking to a Republican group at the South Whidbey Grange earlier this year. The constitutional sheriff movement argues that county sheriffs have authority that supersedes certain state and federal laws, according to Georgetown Law and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Lane Campbell, a Republican, ran as a constitutional sheriff candidate when he challenged Felici four years ago.

Also, Cyr wrote that Votebuilder shows Wasser voted as a Republican in the 2024 presidential primary. In addition, Wasser endorsed a South Whidbey School Board candidate whom Cyr described as a “MAGA candidate.”

“Tavier in word and deed makes it clear he is not a Democrat,” Cyr wrote.

In an interview, Wasser said referring to himself as a “constitutional sheriff” was a misunderstanding that he considers a “rookie candidate mistake.” He said he didn’t realize the term referred to a specific political ideology and simply meant he would uphold the U.S. Constitution as sheriff.

“Let me be absolutely clear, I do not support, endorse or align myself with the extremist ‘constitutional sheriff’ movement described by the Southern Poverty Law Center,” he wrote in his statement. “I reject any ideology claiming sheriffs can override state and federal law, pick and choose which laws to endorse, or operate outside of democratic accountability.”

Regarding Cyr’s claim that he voted in the Republican presidential primary in 2024, Wasser concedes that he did but said he was an independent voter at the time and denied voting for Donald Trump. He reiterated that he believes in the values of the Democratic Party.

When Wasser, a South Whidbey High School alum, was hired as the first Black police chief in Langley in 2022, he vowed to foster a sense of security and inclusiveness. He has also been an energetic presence at the city’s Pride parade.

“I will stand as a voice for the voiceless and for underserved communities,” he wrote. “I am committed to equality and protecting our democracy.”

Wasser said he supported Gwendy Gabelein’s school board campaign because of their work together on the Opioid Prevention Committee. Cyr’s letter included a link to a website titled “The Real Gwendy Gabelein,” which highlights some of her conservative social media posts.

In a comment to The Record, Cyr wrote that “actions speak louder than words.”

“Tavier’s actions over the past 24 months speak for themselves: supporting a MAGA candidate for school board; saying he would serve as a ‘constitutional sheriff’ (when that term has singular, far-right meaning in law enforcement); and casting a Republican ballot in the 2024 Presidential Primary,” he wrote. “Democratic party endorsements must convey legitimacy and alignment with endorsed candidates. The above referenced actions do not align with a Democratic endorsement.”

Felici said he did not want to comment on Cyr’s letter.