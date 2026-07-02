Thomas A. Permenter

Published July 2, 2026

Thomas Alan Permenter, known to all as Thom, passed away on May 30, 2026, at the age of 78 after a coronary event on the family property. While his death came as a shock, those closest to him take comfort in knowing that he spent the last days of his life back home, where he was raised.

Thom was born on November 18, 1947, on Whidbey Island to Bill and Madeline Permenter. He grew up surrounded by water and woods, two things that would shape the rest of his life. He graduated from Langley High School and went on to Washington State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

Thom was a Coug for life, but he never let that get in the way of a friendship. If you happened to be a Husky, he’d be quick to tell you he didn’t hold it against you—and just as quick to remind you that you could still see the light and become a Coug.

He was a craftsman at heart and a master finish carpenter by trade. Thom could build anything out of wood, and you could count on it being both beautiful and practical. His talents as a carpenter took him all over the world, even as far as Japan. His last great construction project was in Arizona, where he was fortunate enough to work side by side with his son Jesse—a project he spoke of with immense pride throughout his final years.

When he retired from the physical demands of carpentry, Thom went to work at Fisheries Supply in Seattle, a job that suited him well given his years of boat ownership. Thom loved the freedom that came with life on the water. The idea of casting off and heading to another port whenever the mood struck him was endlessly appealing, no doubt inspired in part by one of his favorite singers, Jimmy Buffett.

The reality of boat ownership kept him closer to the dock than he might have preferred, but he still enjoyed many adventures over the years cruising Puget Sound with the Tollycraft Cruising Club.

Thom was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Madeline Permenter, and his brother, Terry Permenter. He is survived by his children, Jesse and Jamie; their spouses, Belinda and Jacob; his brother, Tim Permenter; and his grandchildren. Each carries a piece of his wit, his stubbornness, and his heart.

A private family memorial will be held to scatter his ashes at his favorite childhood fishing spot.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that the next time you’re at the bar, you order a Crown with a Coke back, tip your bartender a little extra, and raise a glass to Thom.