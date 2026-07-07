Letter: Speed limit that is too low is dangerous

Editor,

The speed limit on Bayview-Brooks Hills Road on South Whidbey needs to be 35 mph, not the current 30 mph. The new limit of 30 mph has made the road more dangerous, not safer.

If I drive 30 mph, I often get tailgated. Often a lineup of frustrated drivers forms behind me. A driver once passed me and swerved to cut back in quickly ahead of me to miss an oncoming car while I braked hoping to avoid an accident. That got my attention!

I have investigated what recourse we the people of Island County have to get the speed limit changed to 35mph. I’ve been informed that if the people wants to “request” a change in speed limit, they need to fill out a petition with the signatures of the adjacent property owners and mail it to the commissioners, who will refer it to County Engineer Ed Sewester (who in correspondence has told me he has “received comments” about this matter, so is not unaware of the issue).

I have sent Ed and the commissioners the comments posted on Next Door as a sampling of public opinion, which appears to me to be 99% opposed to 30 mph. My own sampling of public opinion has revealed that people are quite heated about the issue, thoroughly dislike 30 mph and are disgusted with county government.

The “requirement” of a petition of adjacent residents is poppycock red tape, a rule county leaders made. They can unmake the rule and proceed in a responsible and responsive manner. Bottom line, the commissioners and county engineer can change the speed limit. Requiring people to jump through their “petition” hoops is ridiculous.

The county engineer informed me that the “main factor in determining the speed limit is what speed the majority of the public is traveling.” If that is truly so, all the engineer needs to do is drive up and down Bayview-Brooks Hill for several hours. He will see that the majority of the public slips into 35 mph even when trying to stay at 30 mph (unless they set their cruise control — the only way I know of to keep myself at the unnatural 30 mph limit).

He will find himself naturally creeping up to 35 mph. He will also see lineups form behind him at 30 mph, will get tailgated, will find himself getting frustrated and impatient. And if the public is really lucky, some fool will try to pass him so that he can see how truly dangerous a too-low speed limit is.

Let none of us forget that we citizens and taxpayers of Island County employ these people. In a democracy, it is important for The People to make their voices heard. If you agree the speed limit on Bayview-Brooks Hill needs to be changed to 35 mph (or even back to 40 mph), take a bit of time and effort to contact our public servants.

Betty Azar

Freeland