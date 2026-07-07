School board seeking new member after resignation

A South Whidbey School Board member is stepping down after nearly six years of service, citing growing professional and personal commitments.

Marnie Jackson announced at the June 24 board meeting that she will resign effective at the end of the month. She said a two-month leave of absence prompted her to reassess her ability to balance board service with other commitments.

A replacement is needed to finish Jackson’s term, which concludes November 2027. Voters elected Jackson to the board in 2021 and 2023; the board first appointed her in 2020.

In a statement, Jackson explained that she is “no longer able to comfortably balance my board service with other competing priorities and the schedule commitments that go along with growing responsibilities at work and home.”

Perhaps most notably, Jackson is the executive director of the Whidbey Environmental Action Network, or WEAN, an organization working to preserve the environment on the island and beyond.

WEAN is growing. Amanda Bullis, the organization’s engagement director and a member since 2024, will depart to pursue a law degree at the end of the month. But recently, the organization added two part-time staff members and expects to add a third full-time staff member sometime this month, all towards the goal of becoming a fully staffed organization, Jackson told the News-Times.

Jackson’s personal commitments have increased as her professional ones have, her statement explains. Since first joining the board, Jackson has married, welcomed a grandson, started law school herself and more.

“This is not a decision I arrived at lightly, but my leave of absence helped me clarify that my well-being and capacity to do my job well will be better served by stepping away,” her statement reads.

Jackson called her tenure “rewarding” in her statement, and credited it with helping her grow as a leader.

In a statement, Superintendent Becky Clifford expressed her gratitude for Jackson’s service.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working closely with her and have deeply appreciated her guidance, wisdom and support as I navigated my transition into the district,” she said.

Board chair Brook Willeford praised Jackson in the July 2 edition of the school district’s newsletter.

“I personally have learned so much from Director Jackson,” he wrote. “I have enjoyed working with her, and know that she has helped improve outcomes for our students through her services.”

Those within the district’s boundaries may apply for the vacant, “at-large” position. Interviews and selection will take place Aug. 26, the newsletter states.

“We encourage community members who are passionate about student success, collaboration and public education to apply,” Clifford said.

The newsletter, including links to apply and submit letters of interest, as well as other relevant contact information, can be found at sw.wednet.edu/our-district/school-board.