Published July 8, 2026

Frank Hardy, of Oak Harbor, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2026. Frank would have celebrated his 73 birthday on June 27, 2026. Frank was born in Harlingen Texas to Luther Franklin Hardy and Carol Lee Alexander-Hardy. When Frank was 14 he moved to Kivalina Alaska, which had a population of 102. He later moved to Anchorage Alaska where he graduated from High School and attended College earning a mechanical degree.

In February of 1973 Frank joined the US Navy where he proudly served his country for 26 years. On January 31, 1999, as Senior Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate, Frank retired from Active Duty and transferred to Fleet Reserve. On January 1, 2003 he retired from the US Naval Reserve.

Frank was married to Cheryl Lee Jones who preceded him in death on May 2, 2026. Frank is survived by his son Chad C. Hardy, sister Deborah Perry and nephews Tobias and Christoper Perry.

Frank and Cherie made Oak Harbor their home for over 40 years, where they would often be seen cruising the island with friends on his Harley Davidson. Franks joy full and “fun times” attitude will be missed by all who knew him.

Graveside service, will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery Coupeville WA, on July 23, 2026 at 1:00 P.M.