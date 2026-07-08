Jack L. Taylor: January, 22, 1948 – June, 19, 2026

Published July 8, 2026

Jack L. Taylor was born January 22nd, 1948. It was in the hills and hollows of his beloved West Virginia where Jack learned to hunt, fish, and become self-reliant. Endowed with a powerful sense of curiosity, an adventurous spirit, and a longing to see more of the world, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy. And thus, began a life spent far from familiar lands. His military journey led him to California, where he met a lovely young woman named Sharon. They exchanged vows and began a family. Lynn, with curly dark hair and sparkly eyes, came first. She was followed by Tammy with copper colored hair and a readiness for fun. James came last, strong and capable of carrying the family name. California became where the family once lived when they relocated to Oak Harbor in Washington state. The dress blues were traded in for a more appropriate work attire. Jack held the prominent managerial role as Maintenance Supervisor and Roads Superintendent for the Island County Public Works Department on Whidbey Island until his retirement in 2004. After retirement, Jack devoted much of his time perfecting his woodworking and carpentry skills. His projects are admired and will certainly last the test of time. But all who knew Jack would certainly say his love for golf and the skills thereof were legendary. From all that love you, we say farewell to this, your final putt. Jack passed away June 19th, 2026. He was preceded in death by his father James Taylor, his cherished mother Zella Brown Taylor, and his treasured grandson, Colby Burk. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 2 p.m. in Oak Harbor, Washington on July 7th, 2026. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to the Veterans’ program of giver’s choice in Jack Taylor’s name.