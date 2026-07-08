Kent Turner: March, 2, 1987 – June, 18, 2026

Published July 8, 2026

Kent Richard Arthur Turner, 39, died June 18, 2026 on Whidbey Island. A beloved son, brother, and mentor, Kent was born March 2, 1987, in Seattle to Kent and Deborah (Goss) Turner. He followed an unconventional path, mastering construction framing, and woodworking at the Chippendale International School of Furniture in Scotland and the Marc Adams School of Woodworking in Franklin, IN. For 20 years, he built homes on the Island while mentoring youth in churches and recovering AA participants. As a natural-born drummer and vocalist, he played in local bands. Kent’s bright light touched everyone with his humor, listening skills, and deep faith. He is survived by his father Kent; sister Leah Novak; uncle Launce Turner and his children; and uncle Gregory Goss. He was preceded in death by his mother Deborah; grandparents Robert and Vanetta Turner, and Richard and Kathleen Goss; and nephew John Novak V. A memorial service will be held on July 11 at 1pm at South Whidbey Assembly of God, with a musical celebration “Kent Fest” July 10 at 6pm at Bailey’s Corner Store. Donations to help with funeral expenses can be made at gofund.me/2c08b9f11.