Patton retires after 30-year education career

After guiding South Whidbey High School for 15 years, Principal John Patton retired July 1, ending a career in education that spanned more than three decades.

The retirement was announced July 2 in a South Whidbey School District newsletter. Superintendent Dr. Becky Clifford said Patton is in good health and is retiring “simply to enjoy a well-deserved, hard-earned retirement after more than three decades in education.”

In his retirement notice, Patton expressed appreciation for those who worked alongside him.

“Thank you School Board members. I’ve always felt well supported by you always, even (in) challenging times,” he wrote. “Also, thank you to Dr. Clifford for her support this past year. She has been a great addition/hire and I have no doubt our district will be taken to the next level under her leadership.”

Before becoming principal, Patton served as the school’s athletic director before spending six years as assistant principal.

The newsletter noted that Patton guided the school “through high academic and athletic achievements, enrollment declines, the major transition and expansion from a 9-12 campus to a 6-12 campus, and the massive construction project that impacted the high school staff first.”

Clifford shared her gratitude for the impact Patton made on the community during his time at South Whidbey High School.

“Working alongside Principal John Patton has been a true gift, and his departure will be deeply felt across the entire South Whidbey community,” she wrote. “For over 25 years, Mr. Patton has been a fearless, steadfast leader, a champion for our athletics, and a staunch supporter of our students and staff. He fundamentally held down the ‘house’ through major transitions and always led with grace, putting students first.”

According to Clifford, the district will be bringing on an “experienced external interim principal” for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year to ensure a smooth transition.

“It was an honor to serve as SWHS Principal,” Patton wrote, “Go Big Blue!”