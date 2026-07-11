Lehan J. Ryan: July, 30, 1935 – June, 20, 2026

Published July 11, 2026

Lehan J (Jay) Ryan was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 30, 1935 to Lehan T. and Hanna M. Ryan. He died on June 20, 2026. His wife of 67 years, Carol C. Ryan, died last year. He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Kelly), David (Nancy), and grandsons Kevin (Adassa) and Jackson. Jay graduated from the University of Iowa, served four years in the USAF, and returned to Iowa where he graduated with distinction from law school. Jay raised his family in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he practiced law as an estate planner. In St. Paul, Jay was a leader with the YMCA, Bar Association, Jaycees, and Rotary.

Jay and Carol retired to Whidbey Island in 2000 where they joined St. Augustine’s in the Woods. He served as president of the Good Cheer Food Bank during acquisition of the new building and renovation of the thrift store. He also served as the President of the South Whidbey Island Rotary Club. Jay enjoyed his neighbors and his golf and book club friends. Memorial service will be held at St. Augustine’s in the Woods on Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 am. Memorials can be sent to the Good Cheer Food Bank.