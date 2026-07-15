Robert Charles Liess: February, 3, 1942 – June, 15, 2026

Published July 15, 2026

Robert “Bob” Charles Liess, 84 passed away on June 15, 2026,surrounded by family at his home in Clinton, WA. He was born in 1942 in Chambersburg, PA to Leslie and Virginia (Daun) Liess.

When “Bob” was 6 years old, the family moved to Fresno, CA. In 1960 he graduated from McLane HS in Fresno. He spent most of his career working as a Hydro-Electrical Machinist for Pacific Gas & Electric Company providing electricity and gas services to the of residents in Northern CA.

Bob married Marijane Wolfe in Fresno, CA in 1963. The couple had two daughters, Patricia (Lauren) and Anna. They separated in 1970 and later divorced in1972. Bob took custody of Patricia and Anna and relocated to Pioneer, CA, high in the Sierra-Nevada Mountains. There he raised them as a single dad into their adulthood. A rarity for that era. For years, Bob was Chairman of the Amador County Girls Softball Association and loved coaching Patricia and Anna’s Softball teams. He built a baseball field next door to their home in Pioneer, CA.

In 1987 Bob married Sandra Sinclair in Pioneer, CA. He happily cared for Sandy’s daughter for the rest of his life when she became disabled in a tragic car crash in 1989. Upon his retirement from PG&E in Tiger Creek, CA, the family moved to Whidbey Island, WA in 1996 and built a home atop Spinnaker Ridge overlooking Possession Sound and to the Cascade Mountains beyond.

Beside golfing, fishing, and the San Francisco 49’ers, Bob was always active in the community. He was also devoted to his church, St. Huberts in Langley, WA, and the Knights of Columbus.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother Donald Liess, sister Johanna Monet, and daughter Anna (Frederiksen). He is survived by his wife Sandra, his sister Mary Alice Chapin, and daughters Lauren (Hawley) and Kimberly (Jackson) and stepchildren, Robert and Jennifer Venegas.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Langley, WA on August 15, 2026, at 11AM. He will be buried in the family plot at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in San Diego, CA on November 14, 2026.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to St. Huberts Catholic Church in Langley, WA.