Langley Library earns LEED Silver certification

Photo by Cassandra Diamond. The Langley Library met the threshold for Silver certification, making it the the first LEED-certified Sno-Isle library building.

The recently remodelled Langley Library received a LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in recognition of its sustainable design.

LEED is the world’s most widely used green building rating system, with buildings being evaluated on a 110-point scale across categories such as water efficiency, indoor environmental quality and energy use. The Langley Library earned 53 points, meeting the threshold for Silver certification and making it the first LEED-certified Sno-Isle library building.

Key eco-friendly features include energy-efficient windows and lighting systems, as well as an improved HVAC system. The building also has rooftop solar panels and was updated with sustainable construction materials during the remodelling process.

Chy Ross, assistant director of capital strategy and planning for Sno-Isle Libraries, highlighted how the certification serves as an official recognition of Sno-Isle’s core values.

“Most fundamentally as a library, a public library, we’re committed to the long-term good health of our communities, and we believe that reducing the carbon footprint of our operations is a part of doing that,” he said.

Kaley Costello, the manager of the Langley Library, noted the importance of the building’s sustainability to the Langley community.

“This is a town that really prioritizes a positive effect on the climate,” she said. “I think that folks will be really happy to see we’ve been able to see this through.”

Ross said any new Sno-Isle constructions or remodels will be considered for this type of certification moving forward, though it may not be feasible in every scenario.

“I would reassure everyone that even if we don’t end up pursuing the plaque, we’re bringing those same building principles and commitment to high energy-efficiency and reducing carbon footprint to all of our facilities,” he said.