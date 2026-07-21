Coupeville selects new elementary principal

Pending school board approval, Lisa Ferguson-Hipolito will become the next principal of Coupeville Elementary School, bringing a leadership philosophy centered on relationships, collaboration and student success.

Ferguson-Hipolito, who most recently served as assistant principal at Yacolt Primary School in the Battle Ground School District, was selected by a 17-member interview team that included staff members, school board directors and administrators. She would replace Erica McColl, who resigned to accept a position with a school district in Skagit County.

The Coupeville school board is expected to consider her appointment at its July 30 meeting.

Superintendent Shannon Leatherwood said Ferguson-Hipolito brings “a wealth of instructional leadership experience and a strong record of fostering a positive, supportive school culture.”

Ferguson-Hipolito said she is honored by the opportunity.

“At the same time, I have a deep sense of responsibility because I know how important elementary school is in shaping a child’s confidence and love of learning,” she said.

That perspective shapes the vision she hopes to advance at Coupeville Elementary. She said she wants the school to be a place where every student feels supported and encouraged to reach their potential while working closely with families and staff to help children succeed academically, socially and emotionally.

Ferguson-Hipolito emphasized that listening will come before change.

“As I begin this role, my first priority is to listen and learn. I want to get to know our students, staff and families before making significant changes. I believe the best improvements come from collaboration, and I’m excited to build on the great work that’s already happening at Coupeville Elementary while looking for opportunities to continue growing together.”

She said she hopes to foster a school culture built on kindness, respect, integrity, perseverance and belonging.

Ferguson-Hipolito said Whidbey Island already feels familiar.

“I was born and raised on an island and started my career there, so Whidbey Island feels like home!” she wrote to the News-Times.

She remembers her own second-grade teacher inspiring her lifelong love of reading, and hopes every student at Coupeville Elementary can find their passion for learning as well.

Looking ahead, she hopes to build strong partnerships throughout the community.

“I want our families and community to know that my door is always open,” Ferguson-Hipolito said. “Education is strongest when schools and families work together.”