A fine day at the fair

Photos by David Welton

Baby Sebastian shows off his free spirit during the Whidbey Island Fair’s “Cutest Baby Contest,” repeatedly climbing on the stage speakers throughout the event and grabbing the plug on an amplifier. His adorable looks and maverick personality ultimately won over the judges, earning him the award for overall cutest baby.

The fair brought together familiar traditions and unexpected moments, from livestock competitions and antique cars to a baby contest and one cowboy atop a giant chicken. The fair continues throughout the weekend, with plenty of music, food, animals, a rodeo, a pie-eating contest and even a best mustache contest.