County clerk candidates outline priorities

Candidates for Island County clerk outlined their priorities for improving customer service, staff retention and operations at the clerk’s office.

Republicans Toni Adams and Maria Hazelo and Democrats Dierdre Butler and Amber Sewell are seeking the position. The top two finishers in the Aug. 4 primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Former Clerk Debra Van Pelt retired earlier this year and Michelle Schisler was appointed interim clerk.

Adams, a Freeland resident, works as a paralegal for attorney Andrew Scott. She said she was encouraged to run for county clerk by her boss and people who approached her at the courthouse. She said the management training she received in the Navy and her 30 years of legal experience make her fit for the job.

“I understand the legal world as much as anybody can,” she said. “I know that it’s not for the faint of heart, but I’m pretty tough so I think that qualifies me.”

Butler, a Coupeville resident, currently works in the Island County auditor’s office. But before that, she worked in the clerk’s office for seven years, first as deputy clerk and later as chief deputy clerk. She emphasized her deep understanding of the exact workings of the clerk’s office.

Butler previously ran against Van Pelt for the position.

“Now that she has left office, I wanted to go in there because there are some things that I think I could do for that office to make it better,” she said.

Hazelo, an Oak Harbor resident, has worked for the county for 20 years. She is currently the Island County juvenile court office manager. She said her professional experience with the court system has prepared her to take on a higher-level leadership position as county clerk.

“I just felt like it was a natural move and an easy way to serve my community,” she said.

Hazelo acknowledged the high turnover rate at the clerk’s office. As someone with a “coaching-style of leadership,” she said she would ensure staff are properly trained in the procedures and policies of the office so they could feel more confident about doing their job.

She further suggested providing de-escalation training for staff, as well as giving staff a resource list they could draw on to help answer people’s questions.

Adams said she aims to make the public’s experience with the clerk’s office more streamlined.

For example, she said she would like to provide more online resources for people who are representing themselves in court, noting that “not everybody can afford an attorney.” Adams added she also wants to improve the e-filing process for the public by implementing aspects of other counties’ systems.

Butler highlighted her desire to find better ways to work with the community, recognizing that “the clerk’s office is usually not a place that people want to go.” She explained that while the clerk cannot change the law, they can change the way staff interact with the people who come up to the counter.

To do this, Butler said she wants to reach out to other counties to see what processes they use that make going to the clerk’s office easier for the public. She noted that ensuring both the staff and public feel like the clerk has their back can be a “balancing act,” but one that is ultimately achievable.

Beyond that, Butler said she wants to spread more information about what exactly the clerk’s office does for the public. She explained that while they are the official record-keepers of the court, there are also many smaller things they do within the system such as sitting in on court cases.

“I would like people to realize that the clerk’s office is a really, really important part of the court system,” she said. “You need to make sure that those people are comfortable coming in there, knowing that they’re treated respectfully, knowing that we’re going to do the best that we can to help them within the law.”

Sewell, an Oak Harbor resident, has a personal connection to the county clerk’s office, as Van Pelt is her mother. With Van Pelt now out of office, Sewell said she is pursuing a position she has long wanted.

“I’ve always loved that office,” she said. “It has everything I desire in a position and I thrive in those kinds of environments where it’s high-stress, everything needs to be perfect, things along those lines.”

Sewell currently owns and operates Ocean View Cleaning Services and previously worked as the Island County juvenile detention center manager for two years. She said these experiences have taught her everything from budgeting to de-escalation training, making her primed for the clerk position.

Sewell emphasized improving staff training as one of her main priorities. She explained that working in the clerk’s office is a very high-stress job, which leads to high turnover rates.

“I truly believe that with a strong leader that really listens to their staff and respects their staff and works to make sure that they do have a very welcoming, good environment, I think that those numbers would go down,” she said.

This would translate into more positive interactions with the community as well, according to Sewell.