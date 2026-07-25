Constance (Connie) Luann McDonald: October, 28, 1945 – July, 13, 2026

Published July 25, 2026

Constance (Connie) Luann McDonald (née Schmick), 80, of Freeland, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2026. Connie was born on October 28, 1945, in Colfax, Washington, to Byron and Esther Schmick and was raised on her family’s wheat farm in Endicott alongside her three brothers. Connie enjoyed a childhood rooted in hard work, family, and the simple joys of farm life. Connie earned her degree in Elementary Education from Central Washington University, where she met her future husband, Pat McDonald. They were married on August 12, 1967, and began their teaching careers in Sunnyside, Washington, where they raised their three children — Joan, Debra, and Patrick. Connie devoted 32 years to teaching, first at Sunnyside Christian School and later at Outlook Elementary School

After Pat’s passing in 2000, Connie fulfilled the dream they had shared by moving to Whidbey Island in 2007. Living near her children and grandchildren brought her great joy.

Life on Whidbey Island suited Connie well. She enjoyed staying active, cooking for family and friends, attending Trinity Lutheran church, participating in P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), and especially loved walking Mutiny Bay Beach with her beloved dog, Oscar. She later shared many happy years with her companion, Robert (Bob) Larson.

Connie is survived by her brother, Tom Schmick; her daughters, Joan and Debra; her son, Patrick (Adriana) McDonald; and her beloved grandchildren, Colin, Meghan, Vance, Hunter, Conrad, and Capri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Esther Schmick; her brothers, Gerald Schmick and Stan Schmick; her husband, Pat McDonald; and her companion, Robert (Bob) Larson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeland. A reception will follow from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Holmes Harbor Rod & Gun Club in Langley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the WAIF Humane Society.

Trinity Lutheran Church

PO Box 97

Freeland, WA 98249

WAIF Humane Society

PO Box 1108

Coupeville, WA 98239