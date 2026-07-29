Published July 29, 2026

Dian Fraser Sizer, 84, originally of San Jose CA, longtime resident of Oak Harbor WA, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2026. She spent over 20 years as a civil servant at NAS Whidbey with many awards and commendations. She also fostered, volunteered, and cared for many animals over the years. She is survived by her daughter Fraser, 3 grandchildren – Ashley, Robin and Virginia, 3 great-grandchildren-Jonathon, Braedyn and Haylee, her brother Mike and his children Michelle, Lisa and Jimmy, and her sister’s children Rhonda and Melissa. In keeping with her wishes, there was a private direct burial. She will be dearly missed by both family and many close loving friends.