Tour de Whidbey unites cyclists for a good cause

Since 2002, the Tour de Whidbey has drawn riders from across the United States and beyond to experience Whidbey Island’s scenery and community.

Bikers from Whidbey and beyond are once again gearing up to cycle through some of the island’s most scenic views while raising money for local health care as part of the 24th annual Tour de Whidbey.

Since 2002, the event has drawn riders from across the United States and countries including Canada and China to experience Whidbey Island’s scenery and community. This year’s Tour de Whidbey is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.

All proceeds will go towards the WhidbeyHealth Foundation’s Greatest Need Fund, which pays for medical equipment, facility improvements, scholarships for medical staff and other pressing hospital needs.

Amy Jane Sayre, operations coordinator for the WhidbeyHealth Foundation and lead organizer of the Tour de Whidbey, said one of the event’s biggest draws is that it welcomes riders of all skill levels.

“It’s a specific initiative within our community to get out and get fresh air and get exercise,” she said, “and we make sure that we can make it as accessible as possible.”

Riders can choose from five routes ranging from the 11-mile Fort Casey Slow-roll, designed for families and casual riders, to the 100-mile South Island Stretch, which features steep climbs for experienced cyclists. All routes begin and end at Coupeville Elementary School.

Three of the five routes this year are new. Sayre said the addition of these new routes was motivated by feedback from returning riders who wanted to see new sights and experience new challenges.

“Whidbey is full of hills, and sometimes they just want a different hill to struggle up and down,” she said.

All routes were designed with the help of the Whidbey Island Bicycle Club, Sayre said. She added that they planned the routes based on what areas would be of interest to tourists.

Sayre highlighted the Tour de Whidbey as a major tourist attraction, with a large percent of participants coming from off-island. She noted that several break stations along the routes have been placed near local businesses to help boost economic activity.

Sayre and Rainy Simpson, executive director of the WhidbeyHealth Foundation, both gave a special thank you to the volunteers and local groups that make the Tour de Whidbey possible.

“Tour de Whidbey is a wonderful example of what can happen when nonprofits, businesses, volunteers and local government work together to create an event that benefits both our community and our local healthcare system,“ Simpson said in an email statement. “We look forward to welcoming riders back for another memorable year.”

As of July 29, 269 people had registered for the event, though Sayre expects total participation to reach between 450 and 550 riders.

Following the ride, participants are invited to a celebration featuring live music at The Spectacled Squatch in Coupeville.

Online registration closes at midnight Aug. 13. Riders may also register in person on the day of the event. More information is available at the WhidbeyHealth Foundation website.