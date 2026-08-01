Carla Diane Redford: March, 30, 1967 – June, 24, 2026

Published August 1, 2026

Carla Diane Redford, 59, of Whidbey Island, Washington, passed away on June 24, 2026, following complications from muscular dystrophy. Despite the challenges this condition presented throughout her life, Carla lived with a grace, creativity, and boundless love that touched everyone who knew her.

A Life Fully Lived

Carla was a lifelong resident of Whidbey Island, where she devoted much of her life to serving her church and caring for children in the church daycare. Her work with young children was an extension of her generous spirit—she had a gift for making people feel valued, seen, and loved. Carla had a remarkable ability to bring joy and warmth to all.

Her sons, Cody and Johnathan, were a source of immense pride for Carla. She was devoted to them, and even in the face of her condition, she was unwavering in her commitment to being present and supportive in their lives—a testament to her strength and resolve.

A Legacy of Love

Carla is survived by her two sons, Cody and Johnathan; her mother, Carolyn Wallace; and her sister, Theresa Jenkins. She was a devoted and loving aunt to many beloved nieces, and nephews each of whom felt her unwavering support and pride. Her life may have been constrained by her condition, but her spirit—generous, creative, and deeply loving—was boundless.

A celebration of Carla’s life will be held on Friday, August 7th at The Island Church of Whidbey located at 503 Cascade Avenue, Langley WA at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes remembrances shared, and donations to causes that support myotonic muscular dystrophy research and care at myotonic.org or mda.org