Ken O’Mhuan: July, 20, 1943 – July, 15, 2026

Published August 1, 2026

Gerald Kenneth “Ken” O’Mhuan was born on July 20, 1943. He passed away on July 15, 2026. He lived a full life, the stuff of long stories. This is a short version.

Ken was born in Spokane, Washington, to Louis and Cleta Mooney. He grew up in the Spokane area, ultimately graduating from Gonzaga Law School. He spent most of his adult life in western Washington, primarily in the Olympia area and on Whidbey Island, where he practiced law. In his later years, he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, to be near his daughter and her family. There, he found meaningful friendships within the Alzheimer’s Tennessee community, including the Hearts Sing Chorus.

Ken loved friends and family, words and ideas, Gonzaga basketball, creatures great and small, and chocolate. He was a life-long learner and a spiritual seeker. He practiced mindfulness, studied Lincoln, and revered Christ. He found deep connections across many faiths and traditions, but was singularly affiliated with none, believing that his relationship with God was his own. Ken was good-naturedly stubborn, boundlessly quirky, and fundamentally kind. He met adversity with a grin.

He is survived by his daughter Heather O’Maonaigh (Michael Wolski) and grandchildren (Gus and Ginger); his brother, Chris Mooney; extended family; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Greg Mooney. Ken held in high regard many that cared for him and about him over the years—friends and medical professionals included (you know who you are…thank you).

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Central Bearden Church (6300 Deane Hill Dr. in Knoxville).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Tennessee (https://www.alztennessee.org), East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue (https://www.easttennesseeminiaturehorseanddonkeyrescue.com), Whidbey Animal Improvement Foundation (https://waifanimals.org), or Gonzaga Preparatory School (https://www.gprep.com), in Ken’s honor.

Last but not least, smile: no doubt, wherever Ken is now, he’s having fun.