Coupeville studio has heart of glass

Photo by Marina Blatt. Arrianne Bright holds up translucent glass window art inside her new studio in Coupeville. The artist will teach how to make the art in a class from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 21.

In her studio, glass is less of a craft and more of a controlled experiment for Whidbey’s newest “Bill Nye” of glass.

This weekend, Arrianne Bright will bring that laboratory to the public, opening aJane Glass Studio during Musselfest at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7. Her studio features a glass gallery and a place to teach.

Bright’s classes range from one-hour introductory sessions to more in-depth workshops and private classes. Kids to adults can all experiment with frit, or crushed glass, stringer, or spaghetti-like pieces, shimmering dichroic shards and more — materials that add what she calls “pizzazz” without advanced technique. She hopes, with time, she can expand to offer open studio time, private events and, eventually, artist residencies for lower-income creatives.

Her new studio reflects her warm energy. Wood shelves — designed and built with by her contractor husband — spotlight translucent glass pieces and her sculpted jewelry under warm lighting, turning the studio into a cozy retreat from one’s busy life.

“I want to be a place that people can come, and they feel at home, and they feel inspired, and they feel loved,” Bright said.

The artist began working in kiln-formed glass for 13 years at Bullseye Glass in Portland, where she says she received a masters-level education in kiln-formed glass and exposure to artists worldwide. By 2006, she was teaching internationally, in Finland, focusing on glass reactions, the chemistry that now defines much of her work. She later interned in Italy with internationally acclaimed artist Silvia Levenson.

Kiln glass can be like a science experiment, she said, explaining how different colorants react when fired side by side. She layers silver foil between sulfur-based glass and lead-based glass, and waits for the kiln to coax out blues and inky blacks born from the chemical reaction. A sheet of French vanilla fused next to dense white can yield an unexpected third tone, she added.

Her longer works begin as sheets cut into narrow strips, laying the glass panels up and firing the work. A project can take hours or even days.

“It’s glitzy, it’s shiny, but it can also be subtle and magnificent,” she said. “It’s really limited only by your imagination.”

After more than 20 years teaching both children and adults, she sees glass as a lifelong pursuit, and her bubbly energy is contagious.

“I love color and translucency. I love texture,” Bright said. “It’s magnificent. It’s interesting. It’s scientific. It’s everything.”

Bright will be hosting a traslucent glass window art class from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 21.