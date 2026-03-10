Bill could double number of Island County seniors qualified for tax relief

Island County Assessor Kelly Mauck welcomes the likely passage of new state legislation that will expand a safety net for seniors and disabled veterans across Washington.

“Almost every week, someone calls the Island County Assessor’s Office with the same concern,” he said in a statement. “It’s usually a senior homeowner who has lived in their home for decades and is worried they may no longer be able to afford the property taxes.”

Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6162, if enacted into law, would help seniors on fixed incomes be able to afford to stay in their homes by decreasing barriers and expanding the savings of a property tax exemption program. The bill shifts taxes to other taxpayers, so it won’t affect state or local government budgets.

The bill was passed by both the House and Senate with wide bipartisan support. State Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, voted for the measure, which he described as a complicated tax reform package. Not only does it expand and streamline the senior citizen property tax relief program, the bill consolidates the state property tax and makes the use of property tax revenues more transparent.

Muzzall explained that the Senate must now pass a House amendment before it can be sent to the governor for a signature. With the legislative session ending this week, he said there’s a possibility that there may not be enough time.

Muzzall said he felt he had no choice but to support the measure because it gives senior citizens on a fixed income a break during the affordability crisis in the state.

“It’s becoming ungodly expensive to live here,” he said, adding that he voted against all the Democrats’ tax increases that he feels have significantly aggravating the situation.

Mauck said Island County currently has 2,092 people on the current property tax exemption program for seniors and disabled people. He said he would expect the number to increase dramatically, perhaps even double, if the new legislation becomes law.

“My office regularly hears from seniors who are worried they might be taxed out of their homes,” he said. “For many people living on fixed incomes, even small increases in costs can make a big difference. This legislation will help provide meaningful relief and allow more seniors to remain in their homes.”

Mauck explained that the bill raises income eligibility thresholds and creates a standard deduction when calculating income for the senior and disabled veteran property tax exemption program, allowing more Washington homeowners to qualify for relief.

According to Mauck, the proposal was originally developed with input from county assessors across the state and was a legislative priority of the Washington State Association of County Assessors, which worked with lawmakers from both parties to advance the reform.

“As assessors, we see firsthand how property taxes impact seniors and disabled veterans,” he said. “I was proud to support this effort alongside my colleagues across Washington to help modernize and strengthen this important program.”

Mauck also noted that many residents who qualify for the program are not currently enrolled.

“One of the most important things we can do is make sure people know this program exists,” Mauck said. “If someone thinks they might qualify, we encourage them to reach out to our office. Our staff is always happy to walk people through the process.”

Residents can learn more about the program by contacting the Island County Assessor’s Office at 360-679-7303.