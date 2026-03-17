Nonprofits to host open house discussing affordable housing

Concept image via Whidbey Island Living Legacy. The Grace Landing Cottages development will include six cottages like the one pictured here.

Residents interested in learning about forthcoming affordable housing developments on South Whidbey can do so this weekend.

Nonprofits Habitat for Humanity of Island County and Whidbey Island Living Legacy, or WILL, want to inform the community about two affordable housing projects coming to Langley in the near future. An open house including a presentation and time for questions will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 21 at the Island Church of Whidbey.

Habitat partnered with WILL in February to assist “prospective buyers in the application process and with the homeowners throughout their residency,” according to a release.

Of the new projects, the Heron Park Townhomes are further along. Seven new units of housing will be created through the construction of two duplexes and a triplex located on Third Street, according to a prior story by The Record. Liz Chaffin, Habitat’s chief development officer, estimated construction could begin in April or May, once the project’s 30-day comment period concludes and any comments are addressed.

Six 600-square foot homes, called the Grace Landing Cottages, are in progress at the corner of Camano Avenue and Edgecliff Drive as well, a previous story by The Record details. Permit applications have been submitted for that project, and Chaffin said obtaining the permits could take at least three months.

Both projects are located within a land trust, Chaffin explained, which keeps housing affordable. Buyers are only purchasing the structures themselves, allowing them to save “on the land cost that they’re not having to include with their mortgage payment,” she said.

Langley, like the rest of Western Washington, is in need of more affordable housing developments. According to the city’s housing element included in its 2025 comprehensive plan update, Langley needs to plan for 446 additional housing units over the next two decades. Chaffin said a portion of those should be affordable.

There are currently only 91 income-restricted affordable housing units in Langley, the housing element states.

“There has not been any affordable housing built in a long time,” Chaffin said. “Being able to build on infrastructure — we only have infrastructure in Langley, Coupeville and Oak Harbor. So being able to build density in town is incredibly important.”

Chaffin said both nonprofits are eager to complete the projects knowing how they will benefit the community.

Another affordable housing development is in progress at Second Street and De Bruyn Avenue as well, according to a previous story by The Record. It is spearheaded by nonprofit Island Roots Housing. Together with the other two projects, 27 new units of affordable housing in Langley are on the horizon.

Pastries are available at 10:30 a.m. before the open house begins. More information can be found at whidbeywill.com and islandcountyhabitat.org/homebuilding.