State to help fund Oak Harbor marina updates

Outstanding marina improvement projects are getting a financial boost.

Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, secured more than $620,000 for infrastructure improvements and updates to the city of Oak Harbor’s marina, according to a release. The investment supports the waterfront infrastructure, which is “a major economic component in the community,” the releases states.

“The marina is a staple in Oak Harbor, and these upgrades are an exciting step forward for our community,” Mayor Ronnie Wright said. “I want to thank Rep. Paul and my team for making this happen for Oak Harbor.”

Funding will be used to address several infrastructure projects, like those concerning electricity and restrooms.

The release states that the marina sustained an “unexpected mainline electrical failure in the spring of 2024,” and that “E Dock power was identified as the next likely emergency failure due to separation from junction boxes and unsupported utility lines.”

E Dock electricity will be brought up to code with the funding, “increasing the safety and consistency of the service to boaters” using it.

The marina’s 30-year-old upland restrooms and showers will also benefit from the funding. The money will be used to update and repair the sewer infrastructure and modernize plumbing, flooring and fixtures. Catalina Park, located near the marina, will also be improved.

Work is anticipated to begin this summer, the release states.