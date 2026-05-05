Code could extend supportive housing options in town

Staff presented a supportive housing code draft to Coupeville Town Council last week.

Coupeville must better address emergency housing and shelters, as well as supportive and transitional housing, in its comprehensive plan update, per guidance staff received from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The council merely discussed the draft on April 28.

If adopted, the code would revise development regulations to allow emergency housing and shelters in all zones permitting hotels, and to allow transitional housing in all zones permitting residences and hotels, according to a memorandum.

Further, the code would ensure compliance with state law and that the process to develop supportive housing is not any harder than it would be to develop other types of housing.

The code ultimately strives to promote equitable access to housing for those experiencing homelessness or housing instability, among other things.

Councilmember Evan Henrich pointed out that civic zones do not permit hotels and residences, but that organizations located in civic zones are likely to want to develop supportive housing.

Coupeville Town Council is planning to discuss elements of its comprehensive plan update during the next several meetings before approving it on July 14. Right now, a final public outreach effort is planned for June 16 at the Coupeville Recreation Hall.