Former massage therapist pleads guilty to sex crimes

A former Freeland massage therapist has admitted to having sexual contact with two different patients in 2023, according to court documents.

Christopher W. Blunt pleaded guilty in Island County Superior Court on May 1 to two counts of indecent liberties as a health care provider. Blunt was taken into custody after the hearing was complete.

Under the plea bargain, both the prosecutor and defense will recommend a sentence of 60 days in jail and that 35-year-old Blunt receive a psychosexual evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment. He will also have to comply with any registration requirements, court records state.

Judge Christon Skinner ordered the Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence investigation, which is required prior to a sentence for sex offenses.

Deputies with the Island County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the case after a woman reported that Blunt massaged her breast without her permission during a session in December 2023. At the end of the session, he allegedly kissed her on the forehead and thanked her for “sharing” her body with him, the report states.

The woman said she was frozen and feared resisting because she was alone with Blunt, the report states. The report notes that she is very petite while he is 6-foot-8.

Later, an inspector with the state Department of Health notified the deputy that he received another complaint about Blunt. A 69-year-old woman reported that Blunt rubbed her between the legs without any warning or explanation, the report states.

In an interview with deputies, Blunt denied any wrongdoing or crossing any lines. He said he does “work” on women’s breasts and groin areas, but he said the women are always draped and give their permission, the report states.

Blunt told the deputies that he is in a relationship with a woman who used to be his client, but he stopped being her massage therapist once they started dating, the report states.

Under the Washington Administrative Code, a massage therapist is prohibited from touching a patient’s genitals. A massage therapist is only allowed to massage a patient’s breasts if the therapist has obtained “prior signed or initialed written and verbal informed consent,” completed a specialized 16-hour training course on breast massage and uses proper draping techniques.

In addition, the administrative code prohibits massage therapists from having sexual relationships with a former patient within two years after the provider-patient relationship ends.