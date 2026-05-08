Second teen charged in Oak Harbor assault

A second teenager who was part of a group assault of a 14-year-old boy in Oak Harbor on May 1 was identified by police through cell phone video, according to court documents.

As a result of the assault, the boy sustained an orbital fracture.

The 15-year-old suspect appeared in Island County Superior Court Wednesday. Judge Carolyn Cliff found probable cause existed to believe the teenager may have committed the crime of assault in the second degree. The boy’s defense attorney said he has never been in trouble with the law before, is very respectful and gets decent grades.

Cliff set his bail at $500.

On Monday, a 16-year-old student who was accused of brandishing a knife and smashing the victim’s cell phone appeared in court and was later charged with assault in the second degree and malicious mischief.

Video of a group of juveniles kicking the victim on the ground as well as a clip of him on a stretcher has been circulating widely on social media in Oak Harbor. Police reports indicate that the group of boys attacked the victim because they thought he sexually assaulted a girl, although he denied it.

A new police report filed in court May 6 states that investigators gathered a number of videos of the assault, which took place in the area of Beeksma Drive. In one video, a group of five boys can be seen surrounding the victim, while three of them hit and kicked him. The 15-year-old boy who was in court Wednesday can be seen striking the victim, pushing him to the ground and kicking and stomping him, according to a report by a police officer.