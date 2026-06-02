50 Hour Film Slam Hits Coupeville

Bernhardt said the event itself highlighted more than finished films. It demonstrated the work, problem-solving and technical skills required to create a short film under pressure.

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The event’s success exceeded Coupeville Creative District Executive Director Lisa Bernhardt’s expectations. “When we had every chair taken, we were like, dang, that was an accomplishment,” Bernhardt said.

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This year, 33 filmmakers collaborated to produce seven short films in 50 hours at Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve.

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A red carpet at the Coupeville Rec Hall gave Whidbey Island a taste of Hollywood for its 50 Hour Film Slam.

This year, 33 filmmakers collaborated to produce seven short films in 50 hours at Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve. The public screening on May 29 had full attendance, with people dressing to the nines to stroll a red carpet, enjoy refreshments and vote for their favorite films. The event’s success exceeded Coupeville Creative District Executive Director Lisa Bernhardt’s expectations.

“When we had every chair taken, we were like, dang, that was an accomplishment,” Bernhardt said.

Using phones, cameras and whatever tools were available, participants worked under constraints that required flexibility and creativity. Each team, made up of teenagers to families, also had to incorporate randomly assigned elements revealed at check-in, from a toaster to a cheeseburger, forcing everyone to work under the time limit.

The competition’s return, hosted by the Coupeville Creative District for its first time this year, continues a tradition designed to encourage creative engagement with the landscape of the reserve.

A film about the power of creativity captured both the judges’ and audience’s hearts, earning the filmmakers awards and the $1,000 grand prize. The film, created by Samuel Wolfe; his wife, Veronika Wolfe; their children, Ellis Wolfe, 8, and Isla Wolfe, 6; and family friends Lily St. Leger and her son, Graham St. Leger, 8, stood out with a story set in a tightly controlled dystopian society where self-expression is forbidden. The film’s central message reflected the values behind the project.

“We wanted to convey the importance of protecting the arts and creative expression through the lens of childlike optimism,” Samuel Wolfe said.

The project marked the first formal film slam experience for everyone on Wolfe’s team.

The compressed production schedule forced the team to rethink its original vision by cutting out visual effects and distracting dialogue.

“The biggest thing we learned throughout the process was that less is more,” Wolfe said.

Winning both awards was exciting and humbling, but Wolfe said the recognition felt especially meaningful for the young performers, who stepped into a vulnerable role by appearing on screen before a large audience. He credited the local community for supporting artistic opportunities.

Bernhardt said the event itself highlighted more than finished films. It demonstrated the work, problem-solving and technical skills required to create a short film under pressure. Participants were challenged not only to tell a story but also to adapt to a tight deadline.

“Everybody walked away feeling really excited for next year,” Bernhardt said.

Wolfe said his family would gladly participate again. He noted that one of the most rewarding aspects was seeing how different teams interpreted the same creative constraints.

For Bernhardt, the greatest reward came after months of volunteer work organizing the competition.

“All that work behind the scenes was worth it when you see that reward of smiles on people’s faces and excitement,” she said.

Find all of this year’s 50-hour films at www.coupevillecreativedistrict.org/50-hour-filmslam.