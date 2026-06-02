A rainbow of Pride events set for Whidbey

Whidbey Island will be filled with color, performance and community celebration this June as Pride events unfold from Oak Harbor to Langley.

Whidbey Island will be filled with color, performance and community celebration this June as Pride events unfold from Oak Harbor to Langley. Across the island, parades, drag shows, brunches and film projects will spotlight LGBTQIA+ voices while inviting residents and visitors to gather in connection.

Oak Harbor

Pride month kicks off from 5-6 p.m.on June 6 in downtown Oak Harbor at Flintstone Park with the second annual Pride Walk. The event includes resource tables, guest speakers and an open mic.

“This is a beautiful space to celebrate inclusion, visibility, community and connection. Come share your voice, make new friends and show your support,” organizers shared online.

The United Methodist Church admin Juliea Gotsch said it will have a booth set up at the event to offer face painting and more.

“I have a family history of family being part of the LGBTQIA community. I’d like to show my support,” Gotsch said. “All are welcome, love is love.”

The celebration continues after dark at Megan’s (formerly Off the Hook bar), where Pandora Circus Pride Edition begins at 9:30 p.m. June 6. The 21-plus show features drag performances and live entertainment.

Coupeville

Coupeville Pride returns 12:30 to 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 13 at Farmers Market Field, 788 NW Alexander St., under the theme “Pride Grows Here.” The event features a community parade and celebration in the heart of town.

Langley

Langley Pride runs noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, beginning with a parade through downtown along Cascade and Camano avenues before concluding at the South Whidbey Community Center for live performances and community programming.

Clinton

Clinton hosts Pride with a brunch twist at “Pancakes ’n’ Makeup,” a drag brunch from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 13 at The Shrimp Shack at Cozy’s. The family-friendly event includes a drag show and breakfast for $15, featuring two pancakes, eggs and a choice of meat. Entry is free with a suggested $10 donation. Drinks will be available for guests 21 and older.

The island’s creative scene also joins the celebration with the queer P.O.V. FilmFest kickoff June 20 in Clinton, launching a 72-hour LGBTQIA+ filmmaking challenge. Films are due by 8 p.m. June 23, with a screening and awards ceremony set for July 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Koneski Gallery.