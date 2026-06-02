A show that bites back: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens at Playhouse

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While the dentist, Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., is unquestionably villainous, his larger-than-life creepiness, as well as a slightly closeted homosexual interpretation of the character, is part of the appeal. From left are Cris Matochi and Ethan Johnson.

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The street urchins, played by Karla Luna, Marianne Campos and Ivana Fragale, have to perform incredibly technical songs, which require them to switch ranges nearly every other line, all while harmonizing.

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Little Shop of Horrors follows a struggling florist whose mysterious plant promises fame and fortune — so long as it keeps getting fed. From left are Lachlan Waterbury, Katelyn Duvall and Ethan Johnson.

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A man-eating plant. A sadistic dentist. And a desperate flower shop worker willing to risk everything for love.

“Little Shop of Horrors” sounds more like a fever dream than a beloved musical, yet Whidbey Playhouse’s latest production in Oak Harbor, running from June 5-28, embraces every ounce of its wonderful absurdity, transporting audiences to 1960s Skid Row.

Directed by Eric George with assistant director Alex Montoya, the story follows a struggling florist whose mysterious plant promises fame and fortune — so long as it keeps getting fed. Montoya said working with George in this capacity is “a lot of fun.”

The fast-moving musical combines comedy, romance, horror and fantasy into one eccentric production. Knowing many audience members are familiar with the film version, George said he aimed to strike a balance between honoring the beloved classic and making the production his own.

“It’s almost like a Faustian, Greek, B-horror movie, romance, humor meshed all into one two-hour show,” George said.

He praised the cast and crew for bringing creativity to every aspect of the production, from lighting and painting to the demanding musical numbers. He noted that the street urchins, played by Karla Luna, Marianne Campos and Ivana Fragale, have to perform incredibly technical songs, which require them to switch ranges nearly every other line, all while harmonizing. The trio agreed that their love for each other made playing off each other feel easy.

Bringing the unlikely hero to life is Ethan Johnson, who plays Seymour, the orphaned flower shop worker at the center of the musical’s chaos. Drawing on his own experiences, Johnson leans into the character’s clumsiness and earnest charm.

“I love the quirkiness and the nervousness that comes with the character,” Johnson said. “It’s really fun.”

The role marks Johnson’s first lead in a main-season production. One of the show’s unique challenges has been acting opposite the iconic man-eating plant, he said. During much of the rehearsals, performers reacted to PVC pipe stand-ins before the actual enormous plant puppet arrived.

“It’s really helpful when you actually get to have the puppet in front of you and be like, ‘Oh, no wonder I’m so terrified,’” he laughed.

Alongside Johnson, making her Whidbey Playhouse debut, Katelyn Duvall takes on the role of Audrey, a character she describes as her dream role. Despite a 45-minute commute from her home in Skagit Valley, she said the opportunity is worth it.

“This is my first lead role,” Duvall said. “It’s a big deal, at least for me.”

She credits George and Montoya for creating a collaborative environment where actors could take risks and develop their characters with intention.

Among the show’s standout performers is Cris Matochi who plays the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. George said Matochi constantly experiments with new comedic choices, making each performance slightly different from the next.

“I’m either gonna get laughs or I’m gonna get sued,” Matochi said.

Having previously played the role elsewhere, Matochi said he worked to create a version unique to this production. While the character is unquestionably villainous, his larger-than-life creepiness, as well as a slightly closeted homosexual interpretation of the character, is part of the appeal.

Matochi said the musical offers audiences a little of everything — laughter, sadness, excitement and mystery.

“It’s like one of my favorite shows of all time,” he said.

The skillful acting, catchy music, giant puppet plant and special effects fully immerse the audience into its apocalyptical world. For those wondering whether “Little Shop of Horrors” is for them, Lachlan Waterbury, playing Mr. Mushnik, the flower shop owner, offered his endorsement:

“If you like dark humor, it’s right up your alley,” he said.

“I hope people leave knowing they have a new favorite musical,” Johnson added.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office or at www.whidbeyplayhouse.com.