South Whidbey School District names new special education director

Following “a highly competitive, rigorous search and exhaustive vetting process,” South Whidbey School District announced on Friday that Becky Bell was selected as the new director of Special Education and Student Services, according to a press release.

“Bell rose to the top of a deeply scrutinized candidate pool, demonstrating the exact expertise, leadership and dedication required for this vital role,” the release states. “Dr. Bell is a proven educational executive leader with more than two decades of experience spanning district and school administration, special education, alternative learning, and state and federal program management. She brings an extraordinary depth of expertise to this role.”

Bell comes to South Whidbey from Shaw Island School District, where she served as superintendent, and San Juan Island School District, where she was director of special services. Prior to that, she served in multiple roles across the San Juan Islands, including as director of Special Education, Alternative Learning Education Principal, Migrant/English Language Learner director, Title I/LAP director and Assessment and Compliance coordinator.

During that time, she led principal responsibilities for two alternative high schools serving a combined more than 400 students while managing districtwide services, including counseling, mental health, homeless liaison coordination, Title IX, ELL, migrant programs, nursing and early learning programs.

Bell holds a Doctorate of Education in Higher Education with dissertation work in Special Education from City University of Seattle, a Master of Education in administration from Lewis & Clark College and a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from California State University San Marcos. Her current licenses include superintendent, principal and program director.

“I am incredibly grateful to all the committee members, staff, and community participants who dedicated their time and insight to this rigorous interview process,” Superintendent Becky Clifford said. “We held our candidates to the highest standards, and I am entirely confident in Dr. Bell’s ability to ease into our community. She brings the exact systems, compliance, collaboration, and supportive leadership we need to strengthen and improve our special education services and programming.”

Bell will start at South Whidbey School District on July 1 at the District Office.

“We are excited to move to South Whidbey and join our family in the community. My first priority is to develop relationships with staff, students, and families,” Bell stated.