Port of South Whidbey seeks levy lift to fund maintenance, upgrades

Photo by Allyson Ballard. The harbor in Langley is one of the facilities that the port owns.

The Port of South Whidbey will ask voters in November to approve a property tax increase to fund maintenance and improvements at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, Langley harbor, boat launches and other facilities owned by the district.

The proposed levy lid lift would increase property taxes by 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For the average homeowner — defined by county records as a home assessed at $866,000 — the increase would cost about $4.33 per month, or roughly $52 per year.

The current rate is $0.109 per $1,000 of assessed value.

During a board meeting this week, Port Executive Director Jim Pivarnik said the current levy has not kept pace with inflation. He also outlined proposed projects identified by staff as “greatly needed” while working on the six-year capital facilities plan, which focuses on maintenance and preservation needs.

The proposed projects total about $19 million and focus on preserving existing facilities.

“We’re not talking about new stuff,” he said. “We’re talking about preserving what we have.”

He said the port can pursue grants to fund most of the costs, but it needs matching funds to qualify. A levy lid lift would provide that local match.

A commissioner noted, for example, that the Port of Anacortes is able to secure significantly more grant funding because it has matching dollars, typically 25% of the grant.

Pivarnik proposed allocating about $6 million in capital funding for improvements at the fairgrounds, including a new horse barn, upgrades to the riding area and improvements to the pole barn.

“It’s about keeping the character of the fairgrounds but leveraging so it’s usable,” he said.

He also discussed harbor improvements, noting that “every day someone is breaking,” referring to ongoing maintenance issues. Proposed work includes upgrading the electrical system and stabilizing the breakwater.

Pivarnik said plans for a passenger-only ferry service run by the port are moving forward, but the district will need dock improvements to support it.

In addition, the Humphrey Road parking lot will eventually need repaving and installation of a pay system. The dock at Bush Point also requires a sediment control system.

The Port of South Whidbey serves about 16,000 residents and businesses across Freeland, Clinton and Langley, according to a press release.

“The port encompasses a harbor, 65 miles of shoreline, three public beaches and the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds while supporting economic development and small business opportunities throughout the community,” the release states.

The district’s facilities are the harbor in Langley, the fairgrounds and adjacent camping area, the Humphrey Road parking lot, the Bush Point Boat Ramp, Possession Beach boat ramp, and the Clinton park, pier and dock.

The port is funded through user fees and a property tax levy and receives no funding from Island County beyond grants. Because state law limits most property tax revenue growth to 1% annually, the port’s levy rate has declined over time as property values have increased.