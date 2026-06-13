Letter: Church family showed support for a member

Editor,

This is not a response to any letter; I just want to make something clear to anyone that needs to hear it. I belong to a local Christian church where quite literally “Everyone is Welcome” without question. It’s a community I chose to be part of because of that very tenet of this church. We consider ourselves as family and we love and support each other the same way would do with our actual families by blood.

Recently one of our “family” members found themselves answering to the courts. The reason for that is neither here nor there for the purpose of my letter; this is not about the legal side of the situation. What did touch my heart (but, not a surprise) was about 50+/- members of our congregation and one clergy chose to show up on their own and drove themselves to Coupeville for the sole purpose of supporting and showing our love for one of our own. Not even one of these supporters spoke; we just wanted to be a physical presence, showing moral support and to offer our love and silent prayers.

Later, it was suggested this may have been an organized “field trip” sanctioned by the church. Nothing could be further from the truth. The “takeaway” here is what a strong and committed community is willing to do when one from our flock needs our support.

“Blessed to be a Blessing” and “Love thy neighbour as thyself”.

Tarly Shupe

Clinton