From Disney to Whidbey: Renowned painter teaches in Langley studio

Eddie Strenkowski has been married to Anderson for 25 years. Though Anderson claims he was her worst student, he ended up marrying her and still enjoys Anderson’s classes.

Line Goulet is one of Anderson’s loyal students. This week she painted a bird’s nest in class.

Photo by David Welton. Catherine Anderson teaches painting classes on Wednesdays. The tables are covered with hundreds of her assorted acrylic and watercolor paintings, 45 years’ worth. From left are Catherine Anderson, Line Goulet, Karen Shaak, Mary Erickson and Vivian Carboneau. Not pictured are Anderson’s two other students, Mary Clemons and Sue Rogers.

Photos by David Welton. Catherine Anderson is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, has authored an instructional book and has earned recognition from major watercolor organizations nationwide.

Disney once sought Catherine Anderson’s expertise to teach watercolor techniques to its illustrators. Today, the internationally recognized artist shares that knowledge from a Langley studio filled with paintings inspired by Whidbey Island’s beaches, farms and wildlife.

The Chicago-born artist, who recently settled on Whidbey Island, channels the island’s beaches, farms and animals into watercolor and acrylic paintings that capture her personal interpretation of the island.

Walking into her gallery is like stepping into Anderson’s brain. The tables are covered with hundreds of assorted acrylic and watercolor paintings, 45 years’ worth. From realism to abstract, Anderson focuses on capturing the beauty of everyday life — from dewy farmscapes to adoring pets.

Anderson’s creative process is unconventional. For acrylics, she often begins by dropping paint directly onto the paper and letting the composition emerge. With watercolors, she may start with a horizon line and discover the subject as she paints.

Anderson’s artistic portfolio stretches far beyond the island. Her artwork has appeared in films “Dark Water,” and “Déjà Vu.” Her paintings have also been displayed in museums and galleries throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and China.

At the heart of her most recent work is Whidbey Island itself. Rather than relying on photographs or reference images as she used to do, Anderson now paints largely from memory, experience and imagination.

“My mind goes right into the painting,” she said. “All my watercolors are a reflection of my interpretation of Whidbey Island.”

Anderson studied at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, the University of Cincinnati and the Academy of Art College in San Francisco. She is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, has authored an instructional book and has earned recognition from major watercolor organizations nationwide.

Yet some of the most meaningful milestones in her life happened away from galleries and exhibitions. Anderson said she began painting full-time after reconnecting with her son, whom she had placed for adoption when she was 20 years old following pressure from her family.

Finding him in 1990 was “when everything broke loose,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t seem to go on with my life until I found him and found he was okay.”

Reflecting on that experience, Anderson said finding her son allowed her to move forward and unlock her creativity after years of uncertainty.

Anderson has spent years teaching workshops across the country and hosting intensive retreats for artists seeking to deepen their skills. Now, she is bringing her teaching expertise to artists here on Whidbey, she told the News-Times. Her Wednesday watercolor classes from 1-3:30 p.m. currently serve a small group of students, ranging from beginners to experienced painters. Prospective students are invited to reach out to her at (207) 460-6011.

Looking ahead, Anderson hopes her classes encourage others to explore their own creativity and feel inspired on their own journey,” she said.

Anderson is also participating in the Whidbey Art Trail. Find her gallery and studio at 3420 Passage Way in Langley.