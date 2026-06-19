Raptors take center stage in Freeland

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Photo by Marina Blatt. Cole Serad holds a peregrine falcon with a calm poise while educating senior citizens on how easily it could kill them, and other fun facts.

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Photo by Marina Blatt. The falcon presentation was a first for Karen Bollinger during her time at the community. “Oh, it’s out of this world,” Bollinger said. “It really is, because otherwise, you don’t see them this close.”

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Gasps, laughter and wide-eyed wonder filled the courtyard as birds of prey became the stars of a sunny afternoon gathering at Maple Ridge by Bonaventure in Freeland.

The assisted living community hosted an open house at 11 a.m. on June 18. Current and prospective residents and family members and staff gathered to watch Cole Serad, a falconer for Sky Patrol Bird Services LLC, present a Harris’s hawk and peregrine falcon during an hour-long educational program.

The event served as both entertainment and an invitation for seniors to learn more about the community, which is seeking new residents while continuing to expand its calendar of activities.

Executive Director Erin Hoskins said the open house was part of a regional senior living network event in which communities host themed summer gatherings. Hoskins said the community regularly brings outside programs into the building because many residents have limited mobility and fewer opportunities to participate in events beyond the facility. The assisted living community hosts live music, senior health seminars, art activities and exercise classes with help from volunteers and community groups.

Hoskins said the community has move-in-ready units with new flooring and carpeting, scenic views and restaurant-style dining. One challenge she has found is that many people do not realize the community is tucked away from the highway in a quiet neighborhood setting. She hopes this event inspires residents to consider living there.

Current resident Karen Bollinger expressed high praise for the community, which she said keeps residents engaged with frequent activities. She described Maple Ridge Valley as a home where residents are listened to and involved.

“I could not ask for a better place to be in,” Bollinger said.

Resident Fran Parker echoed that sentiment, describing the atmosphere as welcoming and energetic.

“Seniors surviving and thriving,” Parker said, explaining how she views life at the community.

Parker said many people have outdated ideas about assisted living and overlook the experience and vitality residents bring with them.

She also praised the facility itself.

“It’s lovely,” Parker said. “It’s comforting and it’s pretty and it’s clean and it’s well organized.”

The falcon presentation was a first for Bollinger during her time at the community.

“Oh, it’s out of this world,” Bollinger said. “It really is, because otherwise, you don’t see them this close.”

Serad’s enthusiasm energized the crowd throughout the presentation. Reflecting on his decision to pursue falconry full-time rather than attend college, he thanked supporters for helping him build a career around his passion.

Parker said the presentation showcased the value of bringing younger community members into the facility.

“I think that it’s marvelous,” she told the News-Times.

She added that Serad’s confidence and passion made a strong impression on residents.

Hoskins said events like the falcon demonstration help bring the broader community into the lives of residents and create meaningful interactions for everyone involved.

Executive Chef Beth Graham, who made parfaits for the event, said she believed the falcon presentation was the best program the community has hosted yet.

Learn more about Maple Ridge at https://bonaventuresenior.com/community/maple-ridge-by-bonaventure/?utm_source=OrganicTTPSEO&utm_medium=GBP&utm_campaign=LocalRanking&utm_id=TTP.