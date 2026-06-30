Pulling its weight

(Photo by David Welton) The tugboat Alyssa Ann hauls a giant raft across Admiralty Inlet off Lagoon Point on Whidbey Island over the weekend. The large tow was visible for miles as it made its way through one of Puget Sound’s busiest waterways. The tugboat is a 2,100-horsepower towing vessel that operates out of Seattle. Originally built in 1966 in Louisiana, it was named in honor of Alyssa Ann “Lissy” Moore, who passed away from cystic fibrosis at age 15.

(Photo by David Welton) The tugboat Alyssa Ann hauls a giant raft across Admiralty Inlet off Lagoon Point on Whidbey Island over the weekend. The large tow was visible for miles as it made its way through one of Puget Sound’s busiest waterways. The tugboat is a 2,100-horsepower towing vessel that operates out of Seattle. Originally built in 1966 in Louisiana, it was named in honor of Alyssa Ann “Lissy” Moore, who passed away from cystic fibrosis at age 15.

A tugboat hauled a giant raft across Admiralty Inlet off Lagoon Point on Whidbey over the weekend.