Whidbey Island Music Festival spotlights Neapolitan masters

The Whidbey Island Music Festival will transport audiences to 18th century Italy this July with Heavenly Harmonies: The Neapolitan Masters, a program celebrating the music of Naples, one of Europe’s most influential cultural centers during the Baroque era, according to a press release.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Nordic Lodge in Coupeville and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Augustine’s in-the-Woods in Freeland.

The program features music that once filled Italy’s cathedrals, conservatories and royal courts, with works by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, Nicola Porpora, Alessandro Scarlatti, Arcangelo Corelli and Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer.

“This program offers audiences a chance to experience the passion, beauty and creativity that made Naples the musical capital of the 18th century,” said festival founder and Artistic Director Tekla Cunningham. “These composers created music of extraordinary emotional power and elegance.”

The concert features an ensemble of period-instrument specialists led by Cunningham and mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte. Other performers include Cynthia Miller Freivogel, Brandon Vance, Ethan Lin, Stef Creswell, Elisabeth Reed, Ross Gilliland and Henry Lebedinsky.

Highlights include Pergolesi’s Concerto for Violin and Strings, Porpora’s Salve Regina for alto and strings and Corelli’s Concerto Grosso in D Major. The program also features van Wassenaer’s Concerti Armonici, works that were long attributed to Pergolesi before a Dutch musicologist identified their true composer in 1980.

Beyond the performances, the festival encourages audience members to linger over tea and refreshments during intermission, a tradition Cunningham said helps build a sense of community among concertgoers.

“One of the things that makes our festival so special is the sense of community that forms around the music,” Cunningham said. “Our concerts are not only an opportunity to hear exceptional performances, but also a wonderful way to connect with people who share a love of classical music.”

Admission is free for students as part of the festival’s ongoing commitment to music education and accessibility.

Tickets and additional information are available through the festival’s website.

Founded by baroque violinist Tekla Cunningham, the Whidbey Island Music Festival brings internationally acclaimed musicians to Whidbey Island for performances that inspire, educate, and connect communities through music. The festival celebrates artistic excellence while making exceptional musical experiences accessible to audiences throughout the Pacific Northwest.