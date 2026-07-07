Watch party drama: ‘Love Island’ brings Whidbey fans together

(Photo by Marina Blatt) The public watch parties will continue at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Lava Louie’s in Oak Harbor and again for the season finale on Sunday.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Watching “Love Island USA” has always been something Nick Sanabria did at home. After wondering whether the show might be even more fun with company, he posted about the idea on Facebook. His plan to organize a watch party quickly took shape.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Outside, a steady drizzle reminded a group of “Love Island” fans that they were, in fact, on Whidbey Island. Yet, inside, it was 82 degrees and emotionally humid. Zoey Wade watches the TV with amusement.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) “What are we celebrating?” two men asked as they happily borrowed a mini-palm tree and tucked cocktail umbrellas into their drinks.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) For many young adults on Whidbey, the watch party filled a gap. With limited nightlife and few recurring social events aimed at people in their 20s and 30s, it offered a reason to leave home, meet new people and build community around a shared guilty pleasure. From left are Valentina Mendoza and Makenna Brockman.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) The producers did exactly what the group hoped they would do — exposed secrets, ruined evenings and provided enough material to fuel another hour of postgame analysis. From left are Zoey Wade, Tori Wade and Nick Sanabria.

There are three universal truths:

Carl can do no wrong.

Corbin is AI.

And watching “Love Island USA” with strangers is significantly more fun than screaming at your television alone.

For an hour on Thursday night at Lava Louie’s in Oak Harbor, strangers came together to watch “Love Island USA,” season 8, episode 26.

Outside, a steady drizzle reminded a group of “Love Island” fans that they were, in fact, on Whidbey Island. Yet, inside, it was 82 degrees and emotionally humid. Pink flamingos and tiny palm trees stood guard on the tables. Paper umbrellas poked out of cocktails and quirky pink sunglasses waited for anyone willing to embrace the villa lifestyle for an evening.

Six “Love Island USA” fans gathered in Oak Harbor to watch Season 8’s “Movie Night” part 2, turning reality television into something resembling a live sporting event for people deeply invested in other people’s poor romantic decisions.

Before the episode, the group discussed their predictions and exchanged opinions enthusiastically.

Then movie night started.

Suddenly, nearby diners found themselves involuntary participants as cheers, gasps and laughter echoed through the restaurant. Soon, everyone in the room was, whether they liked it or not, at least vaguely aware of the emotional state of Anaya, KC and the rest of the villa.

“What are we celebrating?” two men asked as they happily borrowed a mini-palm tree and tucked cocktail umbrellas into their drinks.

“Love Island,” the group answered without hesitation.

A family with young children found themselves catching snippets of villa drama between bites. At the same time, an older couple watched with unveiled curiosity, perhaps wondering why everyone on screen spent so much time in swimsuits without ever actually swimming.

Between clips, the viewers analyzed every relationship with the seriousness of NFL commentators reviewing game tape. Every revelation sparked debate. Every awkward silence on screen drew belly laughs from the audience. And nearly everyone reached the same conclusion: Sincere needed to be off our screens several episodes ago.

The producers did exactly what the group hoped they would do — exposed secrets, ruined evenings and provided enough material to fuel another hour of postgame analysis, which diners gladly did while sipping their tropical drinks.

Did KC finally realize Casa Amor wasn’t his finest performance? Maybe. Should Anaya have forgiven him that quickly? This reporter thinks not. Is Sincere a lost cause? The room reached a unanimous agreement. Will Melanie ever stop yelling at him and actually leave? Sadly, no. Does Kenzie genuinely like Dylan, or does she mostly enjoy the fact that Dylan likes her? The investigation remains ongoing.

For organizer Nick Sanabria, the watch party was about more than just reality television.

Watching “Love Island USA” has always been something he did at home. After wondering whether the show might be even more fun with company, he posted about the idea on Facebook. The post received several positive responses, prompting Sanabria to reach out to Lava Louie’s, which agreed to host the event. After a quick dollar-store shopping trip, Sanabria fully embraced the theme, decorating the space with tropical party supplies that would transport viewers to the villa.

“There’s only so much to do out here,” Sanabria explained. “We’ve been watching ‘Love Island’ every night anyway. We wanted to get out of the house and make a whole thing out of it.”

For many young adults on Whidbey, the watch party filled a gap. With limited nightlife and few recurring social events aimed at people in their 20s and 30s, it offered a reason to leave home, meet new people and build community around a shared guilty pleasure.

The real entertainment came from watching everyone else’s reactions, Tori Wade said. Sharing the experience with others, she noted, took the experience to a whole new level.

“It felt amazing,” she said.

“There is nothing else on this island that really caters to young people,” Zoey Wade agreed.

Love Island USA streams on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday at 6 p.m.

The public watch parties will continue at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Lava Louie’s in Oak Harbor and again for the season finale on Sunday. Devoted “Love Island” fans, drama seekers or those looking for a fun night out are all invited to attend. After all, everyone deserves a villa.