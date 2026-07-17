Democrats endorse Wasser for sheriff

The Island County Democrats endorsed the Langley police chief over the incumbent sheriff this week.

Tavier Wasser, a Democrat, won the endorsement over Sheriff Rick Felici, who is running as an independent this year.

The endorsement followed an unusually contentious process. Craig Cyr, a Langley council member and Democratic precinct committee officer, urged the endorsement board in a letter not to back Wasser, questioning whether he is truly a Democrat. The letter drew criticism from other party members.

Earlier, the 10th Legislative District Democrats endorsed Wasser, while Indivisible Whidbey, a progressive group, surprised many by endorsing Felici. The sheriff also received endorsements from the Island County Republican Party and the Island County Deputy Sheriffs Guild and the Island County Corrections Association.

Wasser said he was honored to receive support from the Democrats.

“These endorsements are a testament to the massive grassroots support and energy behind this campaign, and I’m going to keep working countywide to focus on the results the people of this beautiful Island County community deserve,” he said.

In addition, the Democrats endorsed Satin Arnett over fellow Camano Island Democrat Grant Shaw. Matthew Van Pelt, a Republican, is also running in the primary and was endorsed by the Island County Republican Party.

Arnett said she believes her longtime involvement in the party — as the chair of the Democratic Black Caucus and co-chair of the Affirmative Action Committee for the Democratic Central Committee — helped earn her the endorsement.

The Democrats also endorsed Dierdre Butler for county clerk as well as both Andrea Downs and Barbara Fuller, two Democrats who are running for county auditor. Doug Stults, a county assessor candidate, also earned an endorsement. The party endorsed Democratic state representatives Clyde Shavers and Dave Paul for reelection. U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and Democratic challenger Tomas Scheel also received endorsements.

In addition to Felici and Van Pelt, the Island County Republican Party endorsed Tim Hazelo and Carrie Kennedy, two Whidbey Island Republicans challenging Paul for state representative. The party also endorsed Maria Hazelo, who is running for county clerk, and Assessor Kelly Mauck, who filed without a party preference.

In a statement, Jennifer Haase Morris, chair of the Island County Democrats, said that the party trusts in the integrity of the elections and appreciates the work of everyone involved in maintaining an election process “that is stable, secure and confidential.”

“Plan now to find the ballot drop box closest to you. Or vote early by mail to ensure that your voice is included in this democratic process,” she wrote.