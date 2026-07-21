Farm-to-table fundraiser supports student learning

Sarah Dudley, the farm assistant, sits among the pink and red blooms in the Coupeville Farm to School.

Fresh-picked vegetables, music drifting across the fields and tables set beneath the summer sky will transform Coupeville Farm to School later this month. From right are the school farm manager Arwen Norman and the farm assistant Sarah Dudley.

Fresh-picked vegetables, music drifting across the fields and tables set beneath the summer sky will transform Coupeville Farm to School into an outdoor celebration of local food and community later this month.

The nonprofit will host its annual Nourish the Future fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 30, inviting guests to enjoy a farm-to-table dinner while supporting educational programs for local students.

The evening will feature appetizers, like cured meats and cheeses, served at stations throughout the farm, allowing guests to wander the grounds before sitting down for dinner. Anne Harvey, a board chair, said some appetizer stations will also include interactive activities.

According to Harvey, the meal will be prepared by Whidbey Provisions using locally sourced ingredients, with gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options available. Diners can choose from a charred cabbage slaw, summer panzanella bread salad and more. The main course will offer BBQ platters of pork loin and ribs, alongside planked salmon, homemade bread, butter and other delicious bites.

More than a fundraiser, the event is designed to showcase the impact of Coupeville Farm to School’s educational programs and the vision for what comes next.

“We’ve named this very intentionally; this event is called Nourish the Future,” Harvey said. “It’s about continuing to both appreciate and encourage the local support that we’ve enjoyed for the past 11 years.”

The fundraiser has a goal of raising $40,000 to support the nonprofit’s programs and staff, Harvey wrote in an email. Funds help sustain learning opportunities at the school farm, cooking classes and more, while supporting future program growth.

Guests will also get a firsthand look at the farm through student-led tours during the first hour of the event.

The organization’s mission is to enable students to take part in every stage of raising food, from planting seeds to harvesting crops, while developing practical and academic skills.

“The focus of our work is really encouraging students of all ages to become courageous eaters, to develop their own creativity and curiosity, to experience the opportunities, to learn with their hands in the soil, and participate in all phases of the growing process, from seed to harvest,” Harvey said.

The school farm produces a wide variety of crops throughout the year, including tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, kale, cauliflower, carrots, cucumbers, apples, garlic, edible flowers and more. In the classroom and garden, students from elementary to high school age explore topics ranging from soil health and beneficial insects to composting with worms, cooking and the science behind growing food. They also build teamwork, communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills while connecting classroom lessons to real-world experiences.

Students eat their farm-raised carrots in the cafeteria and grow their own popcorn too. They also have the opportunity to attend camp at the farm in the summer.

“They learn about the magic of the garden and farm, the importance of caring for our natural world, and the peace that can be found when surrounded by plants and other life forms that are all a part of a larger system,” Harvey wrote in an email.

The event is open to everyone. Harvey said tickets are priced at $150, covering the cost of the meal while also supporting the nonprofit’s work. To make the event more accessible, the organization has created a sponsorship option for community members who want to donate tickets for others who may not otherwise be able to attend.

Purchase or sponsor a ticket at www.coupevillefarm2school.org.

Coupeville Farm to School is located on South Ebey Road in Coupeville, between Scenic Isle Farm and Highway 20.