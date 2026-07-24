Was there a Whidbey Jimothy?

Most viral animals become famous for doing something unexpected. Jimothy became famous simply by existing in an unexpected shape — scrunched like an adorably neckless stuffed animal.

For one Whidbey Island resident, however, the raccoon looked strangely familiar. Twelve years ago, she believes she spotted a similar animal on the island.

Kim Niles remembers the sighting because it happened shortly after her family moved from Oak Harbor to a home about 10 miles outside the city. She was driving past the Navy gate at Crescent Harbor when something unusual scampered across the road.

“I was like, what the heck is that? It was too big to be a cat. It looked like a raccoon but something wasn’t right,” she said.

Like millions of people across the world, she recently saw videos of Jimothy in Seattle.

“I thought, oh my god, that’s what it was,” she said.

Niles stressed that she only saw the animal briefly and can’t say whether it had the same condition experts suspect Jimothy has. She later shared the story on Facebook, where one commenter quipped, “And Whidbey Jimothy was his name-o.”

Wildlife experts and veterinarians believe Jimothy may have a congenital spinal deformity, possibly the extremely rare short spine syndrome. While the condition has been documented in a handful of dogs, it has not been confirmed in a raccoon.

Experts say animals with severe congenital spinal deformities may be less likely to survive in the wild.

Jimothy, however, appears to be doing well in his Ballard neighborhood. His sudden fame has spawned shirts, bobblehead dolls and countless memes. Public health officials recently warned people not to approach, feed or — god forbid — trap the Pacific Northwest’s most famous omnivore.

Ralph Downes, a state Fish and Wildlife officer, said he somehow missed hearing about Jimothy until contacted by the News-Times.

“I’m not the most worldly of fellows and I don’t pay too much attention to things until they bounce off me a few times,” he said.

While Downes said he’s seen a lot of injured animals over the years, he doesn’t recall seeing or hearing of anything like Jimothy on the island.

Similarly, Kurt Licence, a wildlife biologist with Fish and Wildlife, said he hasn’t come across any reports of raccoons that looked like Jimothy during his four years working on Whidbey. He said Jimothy may have a congenital abnormality, an old injury or developmental issues, “but it’s all speculation based on a video.”

An important takeaway from the Jimothy experience, Licence said, is that unusual wildlife sightings are worth reporting to local wildlife agencies, especially if an animal appears injured or in distress. Information about making reports can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/report-observations.

It’s also important to remember, he said, that people shouldn’t approach or feed wildlife, the latter of which can alter natural behaviors.

“Stories like Jimothy’s are fun because they get people interested in wildlife,” he said, “and if that curiosity also encourages people to observe animals responsibly and support wildlife conservation, that’s a positive outcome.”