Board of Health backs voluntary kratom limits

Island County Board of Health members took their first concrete step Tuesday toward addressing the sale of kratom products, unanimously approving a letter encouraging retailers to voluntarily remove or restrict the products.

The letter follows months of work by the county’s kratom work group and different partners across the county, including law enforcement and medical providers. The group recommended beginning with voluntary outreach while broader policy options are explored.

The letter does not create new regulations or prohibit sales. Instead, it asks retailers to remove kratom products or display warning signs while county officials continue discussing possible measures such as age restrictions, product placement requirements or future ordinances.

Assessment and Healthy Communities Deputy Director Taylor Lawson noted that the letter starts by summarizing why the Island County Board of Health is taking action in advance of potential regulation projected for 2027. The letter also cites rising overdoses, contamination risks, marketing that appeals to youth and labels that fail to disclose whether products contain synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly called 7-OH. She noted prevention is the ultimate goal of the letter.

Sold at smoke shops and mini-markets across Island County, kratom products are often marketed as gummies, energy shots or brightly colored drinks.

During an April Oak Harbor City Council workshop, city leaders heard concerns from Amy Walden, the coordinator for the Oak Harbor Youth Coalition, about the growing availability of kratom products across Whidbey. Kratom in its natural form, she said, can produce effects similar to strong coffee. But at higher doses it can act like an opioid, she noted. Council members discussed potential restrictions but largely agreed the issue would be more effective if addressed countywide through the Board of Health.

Tuesday’s meeting expanded on that discussion, with board members weighing public testimony from both a kratom advocate and medical professionals.

The Island County Board of Health received 14 written public comments addressing the advocacy letter. Additionally, Misty Brown, a Colorado resident who identified herself as a consumer advocate and recovering addict, urged the board during the public comment period to distinguish between natural kratom and synthetic products containing 7-OH.

“I can confidently tell you that I am a recovered addict who now utilizes natural kratom for my chronic pain, anxiety and depression,” Brown said.

“I always say this: Natural kratom is an exit from addictions, synthetic 7-0H, and its derivatives are an entrance into one,” she noted.

Island County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said kratom is not recommended by addiction medicine organizations as a treatment for substance use disorder.

Lora Romney, from the International Plant and Herbal Alliance, echoed Brown’s distinction, encouraging the county to use educational resources that separate natural kratom from synthetic derivatives. She offered assistance developing regulations that would require testing, labeling and age restrictions while removing synthetic products from store shelves.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is already slated to temporarily place the synthetic 7-OH and three related substances into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.

Leibrand said the pending federal action addresses synthetic 7-OH products but not traditional leaf kratom, which he believes still warrants local attention as well. Leibrand recommended any remaining leaf kratom products be kept behind the counter and sold only to adults, citing concerns about salmonella and heavy metal contamination and excessive use. Leibrand said he is concerned leaf kratom could serve as a gateway drug.

Lawson said county staff are still reviewing local hospital and emergency response data because kratom-related overdoses are difficult to identify. She said the Washington Poison Center has reported increasing calls involving kratom and 7-OH products statewide.

Anyone who suspects someone is overdosing should call 911 immediately. Naloxone can reverse opioid overdoses and may also be effective in suspected kratom overdoses, according to health officials.