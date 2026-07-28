Coroner confirms cause of woman’s death

North Whidbey resident Annie Drexler died while burning garbage at her home on the afternoon of July 21, the Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue responded to a medical emergency call involving CPR and burns around 3:30 p.m. that day at Drexler’s home on Zylstra Road. First responders performed CPR on Drexler, 75, but she died at the scene, the fire department reported last week.

While the coroner’s office is still awaiting toxicology results, Drexler’s cause of death has been determined to be thermal burns.

Deputy Chief Ray Merrill previously explained to the News-Times that burn patterns on the pile of garbage and on Drexler’s body indicated her clothes may have caught fire. Two people, including her grandson, called 911. Merrill added that family members reported Drexler had not been seen for at least an hour.

Firefighters found the fire extinguished upon arrival.

Burning garbage is prohibited statewide, regardless of whether a burn ban is in effect. Island County has been under a burn ban since early July.